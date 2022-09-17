ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Fork, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs drops home matchup with Locust Fork 27-6

By Doug Bates
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

BREMEN, Ala. – The Locust Fork Hornets visited the Cold Springs Eagles Friday evening, and it was Homecoming for the Eagles. Both teams were coming off losses last week and each entered Friday’s contest with a 2-2 record. However, it was the Hornets who would leave with the win as they defeated the Eagles 27-6.

Cold Springs received the opening kickoff, starting at its own 28-yard line but was forced to punt. on fourth down, Hank Harrison got off a beautiful punt all the way down to the Locust Fork 22-yard line.

The Eagle defense forced the Hornets to punt as well and Cold Springs’s offense got the ball back.

Cold Springs running back Victor Laurentius became the work horse on the next Eagle drive. Laurentius recorded the first Eagle first down at the 7:12 mark in the first quarter. Harrison along with Matt Williams kept the drive alive. The Eagles drove the ball down inside the five with Williams finding the end zone and putting the Eagles on the scoreboard first. The two-point conversion failed, and the Eagles led 6-0.

Locust Fork came roaring back behind a strong offensive line. Johnathon Burgett scored three unanswered touchdowns runs of 42, 10 and 12 yards for the Hornets and at halftime Locust Forks led Cold Springs 21-6.

The Hornets got the ball at the start of the second half but neither team could move the ball and the third quarter ended with the score holding 21-6.

Locust Forks Darian McClain broke through the Eagle defensive in the fourth quarter for a 58-yard touchdown run. The PAT was missed and with a little over six minutes left in the game, Locust Fork led 27-6.

Cold Springs put up a good fight, but the Hornets’ run game was too much for the Eagles and Locust Fork held on to collect a 27-6 win.

Cold Springs travels to Florence, AL next Friday to face Shoals Christian.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

‘Be kind to others’: Good Hope’s Canaan Jones reflects on his Raider days

GOOD HOPE, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to former Good Hope basketball player, Canaan Jones. Cannan made a lot of great memories on and off the court in his time at Good Hope and was blessed to play for a very special team.  “Winning area my junior year is definitely one of my favorite memories. It was the first area championship for coach Drew Adams, so it was awesome to be a part of that team. Another one of my favorite memories is winning the county championship last season. Coach Drew Adams and coach Scott Adams were pumped, and...
GOOD HOPE, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zakary Brock Stewart

Zakary Brock Stewart, age 22, of Hanceville, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Zakary was born June 1, 2000. A visitation for Zakary will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. An interment will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, Alabama.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1954

From the files of 1954 Shaw Breaks Leg Ronald Shaw, 16, member of the Hanceville football squad, received a broken leg in the third quarter of the Bulldogs game with Arab on Friday night. Cars Collide On One Way Street Some $475 damage resulted at 3:37 p.m. on Monday when two cars collided at Seventh Street East and Fourth Avenue East. Frank C. Cryder, of Rockford, Illinois, was driving a 1954 Dodge sedan going the wrong way on a one-way street, when his car collided with a 1955 Chevrolet sedan, driven by Fayteen Johnson, of Route Seven, Cullman. Gutherys Cross Roads Mrs. Homer Alvis is in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Bremen, AL
City
Locust Fork, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale a success

CULLMAN, Ala. – The beautiful blue sky, towering pines trees and moderate temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the fall rendition of the Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale, a favorite among bargain shoppers near and far. The grounds of the park were covered by vendors in the former campsites, pavilions and pathways selling their wares.  Perusing everything available, from custom woodworking, clothing, shoes, hospital equipment, home decorations and everything in between, shoppers walked the grounds of the park looking for good deals. Parking continued beyond the park grounds and deal finders walked along the road in search of the deal of the day.  Sportsman Lake Park is operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation and is open seven days a week. The park and walking trails are free with train rides, miniature golf, fishing, paddle boats and kayaks available for a fee. For more information, visit www.cullmancountyparks.com/sportsman.html.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Locust Fork Hornets#The Cold Springs Eagles#Cold Springs
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane

UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Muriel Hassell Helton

Muriel Hassell Helton, 96, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Helton will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Muriel.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Born and Bred Sale

Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Cherokee County, AL

Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy