PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs drops home matchup with Locust Fork 27-6

BREMEN, Ala. – The Locust Fork Hornets visited the Cold Springs Eagles Friday evening, and it was Homecoming for the Eagles. Both teams were coming off losses last week and each entered Friday’s contest with a 2-2 record. However, it was the Hornets who would leave with the win as they defeated the Eagles 27-6.

Cold Springs received the opening kickoff, starting at its own 28-yard line but was forced to punt. on fourth down, Hank Harrison got off a beautiful punt all the way down to the Locust Fork 22-yard line.

The Eagle defense forced the Hornets to punt as well and Cold Springs’s offense got the ball back.

Cold Springs running back Victor Laurentius became the work horse on the next Eagle drive. Laurentius recorded the first Eagle first down at the 7:12 mark in the first quarter. Harrison along with Matt Williams kept the drive alive. The Eagles drove the ball down inside the five with Williams finding the end zone and putting the Eagles on the scoreboard first. The two-point conversion failed, and the Eagles led 6-0.

Locust Fork came roaring back behind a strong offensive line. Johnathon Burgett scored three unanswered touchdowns runs of 42, 10 and 12 yards for the Hornets and at halftime Locust Forks led Cold Springs 21-6.

The Hornets got the ball at the start of the second half but neither team could move the ball and the third quarter ended with the score holding 21-6.

Locust Forks Darian McClain broke through the Eagle defensive in the fourth quarter for a 58-yard touchdown run. The PAT was missed and with a little over six minutes left in the game, Locust Fork led 27-6.

Cold Springs put up a good fight, but the Hornets’ run game was too much for the Eagles and Locust Fork held on to collect a 27-6 win.

Cold Springs travels to Florence, AL next Friday to face Shoals Christian.

