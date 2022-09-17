ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Cherokee County pulls away to top Hanceville 49-15

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs returned to Ray Talley Stadium to face Cherokee County in another regional matchup Friday night after defeating Ashville on the road 22-13 last week. The Bulldogs led the Warriors 15-13 at one point in the second quarter, but Cherokee County ran off 36 unanswered points throughout the rest of the game to pull away and defeat Hanceville 49-15.

Cherokee County held a 7-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to put some points on the board early in the second. Zach Campbell took a direct snap and pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out to tie things up at 7 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The Warriors pulled back in front 13-7 midway through the second, but Hanceville was able to answer once again. Campbell scored his second touchdown of the night from 3 yards out to put six more points on the board for the Bulldogs and Brosnan Ward punched in the 2-point conversion to give Hanceville a 15-13 lead. Unfortunately for the home crowd, Cherokee County was able to find the end zone a couple more times before the end of the half and the Bulldogs went into the locker room trailing 28-15 at the break.

Hanceville battled back and forth with the Warriors in the first half, but Cherokee County took control of the game in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-0 in the final two quarters to secure a 49-15 win on the road.

Hanceville will look to bounce back next week on the road against Lawrence County.

