Library Lines: Celebrate National Pancake Day with a book or two

Flapjacks, johnnycakes, crepes, griddlecakes, PANCAKES — no matter what kind you like, get ready to celebrate National Pancake Day on Sept. 26. Did you know that the first recorded mention of this delicious food was from ancient Greece in the Fifth century by Athenian poet Cratinus who “lovingly described the steam rising from his morning pancakes?"

According to National Geographic’s “Hot off the Griddle, Here’s the History of Pancakes,” pancakes were sweetened with honey by ancient Greek and Romans, while the Elizabethans flavored theirs with spices, rosewater, sherry, and apples. Also, pancakes were heavily consumed on the day before Lent, which was a day known as “Shrove Tuesday” or “Pancake Day.” This way perishable ingredients such as eggs, milk and butter were used up before the fasting of Lent.

“The Unofficial Happy History of Pancakes” by Betty Crocker Kitchens writes that although milk and sometimes cream became the liquids cooks preferred for pancake batter in the 1800s, brandy and wine were commonly used before then. And since the 1880s, maple syrup has become the “preferred topping of choice” for pancakes.

Ready to enjoy some pancakes yet? Well, if you need a game to get inspired, have the kiddos check out the Pancake Pile-Up! game that the Cheboygan Area Public Library has in the Library of Things collection. Or there is the Monster Crunch: The Breakfast Battle Game and the Green Eggs & Ham board game to play.

Want to read some fun pancake books? Check out “Pancakes, Pancakes” by Eric Carle, “Dragon’s Pancake Party” by Mara Conlon, or “Perfect Pancakes, If You Please” by William Wise. Mystery readers may enjoy “Killer Pancake” by Diane Mott Davidson.

Of course, there are also many great cookbooks when you are ready to make your pancakes. “Brunch” by Gale Gand with Christie Matheson shares recipes for buttermilk pancakes, tender pancakes and caramelized-apple crepes. “Forks over Knives Family” cookbook offers chocolate chip coconut pancakes and savory potato pancakes. There is also “Breakfast Love” by David Bez for even more options. And for a traditional taste, try out “History from the Hearth: A Colonial Michilimackinac Cookbook” by Sally Eustice, which offers recipes for ashcakes (also known as hoecakes), Boxty (Scottish potato) pancakes, Hominy cakes and Pratie scones (potato pancakes).

Don't forget to come to the library at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 to hear about the "History of Indian Boarding Schools" with guest speaker Eric Hemenway. Please note that the Cheboygan Area Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, for a Professional Development Day for staff. Books may be returned in the outside drop-box at any time and wi-fi will be accessible in the parking lot and Children’s Garden like usual. Any phone messages left will be returned as soon as possible the following day. Also, the online library catalog is always available 24/7, accessible by visiting cheboyganlibrary.org and clicking on the “Library Catalog” link at the top of the page.

— Emily Clare is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.