WRDW-TV
School board leaders discuss safety protocols in Richmond Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one Richmond County School Board member made a motion to suspend homecoming activities and tailgating during Tuesday’s meeting. The motion did not pass, so all those activities will go on as scheduled. They said there would be enhanced safety measures and asked the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
WRDW-TV
Rumors of threats send parents into panic at 4 Augusta schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rumors of threats at four Augusta schools sent parents into panic mode Tuesday in the aftermath of two shootings at Richmond County football games. At T.W. Josey High School, site of one of the shootings, the rumor of a shooting threat Tuesday put the campus on lockdown as parents rushed to the school to take their kids home early.
WRDW-TV
SRS contractor donates $10K to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary
FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, recently presented a $10,000 donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School. The $10,000 grant will support the elementary school’s science, technology, engineering and math curriculum. SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson presented the...
ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager. According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues. If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
WRDW-TV
Spinal surgery renews hope for local softball player
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A junior at Harlem High School has one dream, to play softball. Right before freshman year, she was diagnosed with a bad case of scoliosis. That’s a spine deformity. Doctors told her she may never play again unless she has surgery. Spinal surgery is scary,...
Lockdown at T.W. Josey High School follows string of violence
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County school officials released statements addressing parents' concerns after T.W. Josey High School went on lockdown following a shooting threat on Tuesday.
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events Calendar: Ironman, The Music Man and Oktoberfest
HIP-HOP Take a hip-hop masterclass from Stevo Jones, a choreographer from Los Angeles, California. Jones, whose credits include The Weeknd, Becky G and more, will teach an intermediate level open class at North Augusta School of Dance on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through an Eventbrite page for $40 per person. To learn more, visit the Eventbrite page.
WRDW-TV
North Columbia Elementary celebrates honor as Blue Ribbon School
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary was recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. It is one of only 297 schools in the nation to receive the award and the fifth in Columbia County. On Monday, they held a celebration where they gathered all the kids to make the...
wfxg.com
Arts in the Heart returns 'bigger and better' than before
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's Arts in the Heart festival brings different cultures to downtown. Community members filled the street at Saturday's event. Attendees enjoyed food, music, art and live performances. The full festival has not made a return since the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's way better than it was before...There...
Justin “The Chosen One” DeLoach retires from professional boxing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After a decade in the professional boxing ring, Justin “The Chosen One’ DeLoach retires from inside the ropes. He finishes with a record of 19 wins, five losses and 10 K.O.’s “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot you know in the boxing world, and the city the community a lot […]
WRDW-TV
AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
Former Evans Middle School teacher arrested for obscene contact with student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Evans Middle School teacher has been arrested for obscene contact with a student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Evans Middle School administrators were alerted by the CCSO on Monday, August 22nd about an investigation into allegations against Herndon Burns, 34, for an inappropriate conversation on social […]
WRDW-TV
‘Sky is the limit’: Paine College golfers proud to be part of history
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost two years since Paine College announced it was getting a women’s golf program. The school and Augusta National says the goal is to get more women and women of color into the sport. We caught up with the team after doing...
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
Soda City Biz WIRE
First Class of SRMC Students Graduates Nuclear Training at Savannah River Site
AIKEN, S.C. — The first 36 Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate students graduated from Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) training program this summer. The program, a partnership between Aiken Technical College (ATC) and the Savannah River Site (SRS) liquid waste contractor, is SRMC’s first class in this new program.
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
WRDW-TV
Local disabled cat wants to be named ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A disabled cat is competing to become ‘America’s Favorite Pet’. Tyson the Cat was injured by a dog when he was just one month old. He can’t use his back legs, but that’s not stopping him. His owner is trying to...
wfxg.com
AU Health changes after-hours visitor access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has announced it is changing how visitors access its hospitals after-hours. According to the hospital, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, visitors to both AU Medical Center and Children's Hospital of Georgia will enter through entrance F. The entrance is located next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
WRDW-TV
Remembering the victims: 31 people slain in the CSRA in 5 months
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. We’re asking local leaders for answers on what they’re doing about the...
