AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rumors of threats at four Augusta schools sent parents into panic mode Tuesday in the aftermath of two shootings at Richmond County football games. At T.W. Josey High School, site of one of the shootings, the rumor of a shooting threat Tuesday put the campus on lockdown as parents rushed to the school to take their kids home early.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO