Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we near the halfway point in Ohio high school football, three teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are ranked 1st and received 173 votes while the Coal Grove Hornets fell from 8th to 9th despite still being unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Green Bobcats are one spot from being in the top ten at #11 in Division VII.
Pirates fall late to Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG — Connor Estep’s foot did all it could for the Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Unfortunately for the host Pirates, it wasn’t enough —especially late —against Cade Wolford’s legs or Jacob Winters’ arm. As a result, the Jackson Ironmen erased a 9-0...
Blue Devils escape on last-minute FG
PORTSMOUTH — Gallia Academy junior kicker Caleb Stout made his kick when it mattered most. Despite missing two extra points over the course of the game, Stout’s 31-yard field goal with 9.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter pushed the Gallia Academy Blue Devils past host Portsmouth 36-34 at Trojan Coliseum on Friday night.
WSAZ
Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Thunder in the Mountains Women’s Division I Collegiate Tennis Tournament is co-hosted by Marshall and WVU and directed by Rusty Webb. The tournament is September 23-25 at the Kanawha City Rec Center in Charleston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohawks’ misery vs. Valley ends
LUCASVILLE — Simply put, this time, Northwest head football coach Bill Crabtree — and his Mohawks — left Lucasville and Valley High School on Friday night in a light years different frame of mind. Of course, when you haven’t defeated an archrival in two full decades, you...
WSAZ
Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
WSAZ
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
WSAZ
20 minute reading with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Reading at home can make a major difference for your child in the classroom. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the benefits of reading for just 20 minutes a day.
WSAZ
Treating knee pain with Blanton Chiropractic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chiropractors are most known for treating back and neck pain, but they can treat other ailments as well. Dr. Jim Blanton with Blanton Chiropractic stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their treatments for knee pain. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portsmouth Times
International Fest closes another year
The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
WOUB
Pawpaw Festival sees large crowds and traffic accidents in 24th year
ALBANY, Ohio (WOUB) – Fans of the pawpaw united this weekend in Albany to celebrate the eponymous fruit at the 24th annual Pawpaw Festival. Amid the music and fruit-themed revelry, tragedy struck when several vehicular accidents occurred on U.S. Route 50 by Lake Snowden on Saturday afternoon. Heavy traffic...
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
WSAZ
Healthy Connections recovery resources
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The impacts of Substance Use Disorder can span generations. Dr. Jennifer Mills Price with Healthy Connections stopped by First Look at Four to talk about an upcoming seminar to support families and young children who have been affected by Substance Use Disorder and trauma. You can...
thepostathens.com
Pawpaw Festival illuminates education, art, Ohio’s native fruit
The Athens Pawpaw festival, originally a small one-day event at the Albany fairgrounds, has grown in numbers and attractions over the past 24 years. Chris Chmiel, founder of the festival and Athens county commissioner, spends his whole year preparing for the weekend-long event. “For me, it's like climbing a mountain...
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
Comments / 1