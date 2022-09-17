I’m calling in reference to a (front-page) article in Sunday, Sept. 18’s Chronicle, “Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primates.” This is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that they would sell to the Chinese. No. 1, we shouldn’t be selling any of our land to the Chinese. This is for a breeding and a quarantine facility for chimps. They’re going to breed them so they can do horrible tests on them. I can’t believe anybody would think this is all right in this day and age. And people wonder why so much bad stuff happens to us human beings. This shouldn’t be allowed and shouldn’t be acceptable.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO