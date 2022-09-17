ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l A sound fiscal road map

Crystal River budget proposal. A purposeful plan that balances resources with desired outcomes. The financing of municipal programs, services and capital assets should be purposefully planned to achieve maximum efficiency, economy and effectiveness with finite resources while minimizing the tax burden upon local citizens.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando Beach boat ramp repairs completed

Repairs and maintenance at the Hernando Beach boat ramp docks at 3650 East Lake Place in Hernando are complete. Work began Aug. 29 and throughout construction, Citrus County Parks & Recreation workers the county were able to work with the contractor to keep one ramp open.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility

A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Crystal River, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home

An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – PURCHASE FOR PRIMATES

I’m calling in reference to a (front-page) article in Sunday, Sept. 18’s Chronicle, “Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primates.” This is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that they would sell to the Chinese. No. 1, we shouldn’t be selling any of our land to the Chinese. This is for a breeding and a quarantine facility for chimps. They’re going to breed them so they can do horrible tests on them. I can’t believe anybody would think this is all right in this day and age. And people wonder why so much bad stuff happens to us human beings. This shouldn’t be allowed and shouldn’t be acceptable.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness to settle on final 2022-2023 property tax rate and budget

The Inverness City Council will vote and finalize on Tuesday the city’s property tax rate after a series of budget workshops this summer and a unanimous approval earlier this month. The vote Tuesday will be the second and final vote on the issue and would set the 2022-2023 millage...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus stays on a roll

INVERNESS — When Citrus and Crystal River met on the volleyball court earlier this season, it was a tense five-set victory for the Hurricanes on the Pirates’ home floor. On Tuesday night at Citrus High, there would be no drama. The host Hurricanes improved to 6-7 on the...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Traffic stop ends with Hernando man's arrest for trafficking in fentanyl

A traffic stop led to a Hernando man’s arrest for allegedly dealing in just over a half-ounce of fentanyl — a crime punishable by at least two decades in prison. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 37-year-old Travis Shane Powell into custody Sunday night, Sept. 18, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possessing methamphetamine, possessing unprescribed Alprazolam pills, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
HERNANDO, FL

