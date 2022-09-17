Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l A sound fiscal road map
Crystal River budget proposal. A purposeful plan that balances resources with desired outcomes. The financing of municipal programs, services and capital assets should be purposefully planned to achieve maximum efficiency, economy and effectiveness with finite resources while minimizing the tax burden upon local citizens.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to review flood recommendations, proposed veterans parade, city contracts
To help avoid a repeat of last year’s flooding that inundated much of Citrus County, as well Inverness, the Inverness City Council will receive recommendations Tuesday from its Orlando-based consultants. The recommendations and overall review by Vanasse Hangen Brustin will make up the city’s stormwater master plan (SWMP). The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando Beach boat ramp repairs completed
Repairs and maintenance at the Hernando Beach boat ramp docks at 3650 East Lake Place in Hernando are complete. Work began Aug. 29 and throughout construction, Citrus County Parks & Recreation workers the county were able to work with the contractor to keep one ramp open.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home
An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – PURCHASE FOR PRIMATES
I’m calling in reference to a (front-page) article in Sunday, Sept. 18’s Chronicle, “Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primates.” This is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that they would sell to the Chinese. No. 1, we shouldn’t be selling any of our land to the Chinese. This is for a breeding and a quarantine facility for chimps. They’re going to breed them so they can do horrible tests on them. I can’t believe anybody would think this is all right in this day and age. And people wonder why so much bad stuff happens to us human beings. This shouldn’t be allowed and shouldn’t be acceptable.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to settle on final 2022-2023 property tax rate and budget
The Inverness City Council will vote and finalize on Tuesday the city’s property tax rate after a series of budget workshops this summer and a unanimous approval earlier this month. The vote Tuesday will be the second and final vote on the issue and would set the 2022-2023 millage...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man sentenced to a maximum five years in prison for deadly hit-and-run
From the lectern of a Citrus County courtroom, Robert Franklyn Crabb turned to Michael Todd Gilkerson’s mother sitting in the gallery to apologize for killing her son in a hit-and-run crash. “This is a tragic event and, beyond what I can say, I do apologize, and I can’t even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus stays on a roll
INVERNESS — When Citrus and Crystal River met on the volleyball court earlier this season, it was a tense five-set victory for the Hurricanes on the Pirates’ home floor. On Tuesday night at Citrus High, there would be no drama. The host Hurricanes improved to 6-7 on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Human-trafficking trial postponed; house arrest, probation resolves road-rage shooting
The upcoming trial for Kristin Ashley Jarvis, the Inverness 37-year-old accused of paying a student for sex while employed at a local school, was postponed. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton on Monday, Sept. 19, rescheduled Jarvis’ Sept. 27 trial for Oct. 10, and also set a final pretrial hearing for Oct. 3.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop ends with Hernando man's arrest for trafficking in fentanyl
A traffic stop led to a Hernando man’s arrest for allegedly dealing in just over a half-ounce of fentanyl — a crime punishable by at least two decades in prison. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 37-year-old Travis Shane Powell into custody Sunday night, Sept. 18, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possessing methamphetamine, possessing unprescribed Alprazolam pills, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0