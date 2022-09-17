Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
Sidney Daily News
Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court. This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • Grand Lake Health Systems hosts a childbirth/lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
Sidney Daily News
OSU-Lima to host Power of Pen
NORTH CANTON — Creative writing program Power of the Pen has moved its district tournament to Allen County with the opening of a new site at The Ohio State University at Lima for 2023. The new site offers a convenient location for schools in Allen and surrounding counties to participate in the competitive writing program.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Minster pulls away late from Anna
ANNA — Minster dominated the last quarter and a half and beat Anna 39-21 in Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Brogan Stephey kicked a 26-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, but Justin Richards scored on a 5-yard run with 4:28 left to give Anna a 7-3 lead.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Sidney Daily News
Reunion set
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1951 will hold its 70th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon at the Inn Between in Botkins. For more information, call 937-497-2403.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Scooters have arrived in Xenia
XENIA — There’s a new way to get around Xenia. Electric scooters, which the city recently approved, have arrived in the downtown area and are available for use. Electric scooters are growing in popularity across the region and country, and city leaders think Xenia will be the perfect fit.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
Sidney Daily News
Signs promote ‘environMENTAL HEALTH’ in Sidney Parks
SIDNEY — Signs placed along popular walking paths in Sidney encourage the practice of mindfulness techniques while enjoying the natural surroundings. The signs are a cooperative project between the Sidney City Park District, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. The signs were provided at no cost to the Park District.
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar
A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Elizabeth “Liz” Hamm from Sidney has been a member since becoming an employee of the Senior Center in June 1995. When asked what she likes best about the center, “I like the people and activities. There is always something fun to do and I enjoy seeing our members having a good time at the Center. “
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
