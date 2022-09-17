ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Tames Tigers

By Scott Nolte
 4 days ago

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Central rolled to their fourth straight win to start the season Friday in Shadyside, 45-7 over the Tigers.

The Maroon Knights are now 4-0 as they head into their bye week before a trip to Mount View in two weeks.

Shadyside slips to 0-5, they host Brownsville, Pa. next week.

