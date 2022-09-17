Football Friday: Week 4 highlights, scores from high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

Palm Beach – the infamous town in Florida, USA – is getting its first NFT restaurant, ‘Vinyl Fish Club‘. Located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, this NFT membership club and restaurant offers a unique dining and social experience that is out of this world! There is tremendous utility in owning one of these rare and exclusive Vinyl Fish Club (VFC) Membership NFTs. In fact, there are only 50 available in total. With a floor price of 1 ETH, you can now buy one on OpenSea.

