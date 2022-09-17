ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field

ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’

JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Blountville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions

JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Tribe#Football Team#American Football#Dobyns Bennett#Indians
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network

GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

“History … Memories … and Fun” - Wise Fall Fling starts Oct. 8

WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise. Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
indherald.com

For Scott Countians, the darkest days of the war

Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in August 1863, and his subsequent capture of Knoxville, had represented a major tidal change in the Civil War, especially for Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee. After a number of minor skirmishes in Scott County between April 1,...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival

Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy