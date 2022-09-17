Read full article on original website
Western Alaska moves into recovery mode
Flood waters are receding in storm-battered western Alaska, where wind and water wreaked havoc over the weekend. Communities in the region traditionally pull together to help each other, and individuals, nonprofits and the state government quickly stepped up to provide support and resources after Typhoon Merbok, one of the fiercest storms to hit Alaska’s western shores in years.
Crane of a different sort
Just as thousands of shorebirds banking in formation are a sure sign of spring, massive “V’s” of crane passing overhead are a harbinger of fall. Prehistoric birds that date back more than 2.5 million years, cranes have a wingspan over seven feet and can weight more than 10 pounds, but it is their unique loud rolling “rrr’s” sound that most catches our attention.
Day in the Life
David Little, a well-known photographer in Cordova, has been creating memories taking beautiful landscape and astral photos since he moved here in 2005. His passion for photography began when he was 10 years old. Little lived all over the world — from Japan to Australia — before settling in the last frontier.
