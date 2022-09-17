ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Highschool Basketball Pro

DeLand, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Judah Christian High School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on September 20, 2022, 15:30:00.
DELAND, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

As UCF moves to Big 12, possible armistice ahead of War on I-4 rises

Every rivalry weekend, UCF football fans scream “Horns down!” while turning the University of South Florida’s bull hand gesture upside down, but will this tradition remain beyond this season?. Beginning on July 1, 2023, UCF will enter the Big 12 Conference. As a member of the Power...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s when rain chances decrease in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
LAKELAND, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

MegaCon tickets on sale for 2023 convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tickets for next year’s MegaCon are now on sale. The convention is coming back to the Orange County Convention Center in March, bringing all things sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime and animation. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are...
ORLANDO, FL
torquenews.com

Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
ORLANDO, FL
realtytimes.com

Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida

Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL

