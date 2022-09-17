Nampa improves to 3-0 in division with 45-23 win against Kuna

NAMPA — In a game between 5A Southern Idaho Conference upstarts, the Nampa Bulldogs proved that they were contenders.

Now the test to see if they can challenge for River Division supremacy begins.

Nampa came away with a 45-23 win against Kuna on Friday night to win its third straight game and move to 3-0 in the divisional standings.

“This game right here was a big win,” said senior defensive back Leone Afamasaga, who had two interceptions. “It sets us up well for playoffs, if we do go.”

Nampa (3-1, 3-0 River Division) remains one of three teams in its pod to still be unbeaten in conference play, joined by Mountain View and Eagle, who both sit at 2-0. The Bulldogs, playing in their first year in the 5A classification, will face Eagle on the road next Friday.

“We feel great right now, but we get to watch film tomorrow and it’s a whole other game,” said senior quarterback Gabe Navarro, who threw two touchdown passes. “We got to be focused. We get tonight to celebrate and then it’s on to Eagle.”

Navarro threw both his touchdown scores to Dante Avjian, while Dante Carrillo had three rushing touchdowns. Ethan Kincheloe also had a fumble returned for a touchdown, one of three turnovers the Nampa defense forced in the game.

The Bulldogs also posted a second half shutout, keeping the Kavemen (3-2, 1-2) off the board after taking a 28-23 lead into halftime.

“Looking at film at halftime, we saw there were things that we had to fix,” Afamasaga said. “And we fixed them.”

Nampa got the scoring going on the first drive of the game, with Carrillo running it in for a 17-yard score.

Kuna got inside the Nampa 5-yard line on the next drive on a pass from Cole Luekenga to Austin Lattimer and on the next play, Gus Austin punched it in from the 3.

Kuna’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, but Nampa’s defense was able to one-up their counterparts. On the Kavemen’s first play of their next drive, Nampa forced a fumble and Kincheloe picked it up, returning it 41 yards for a touchdown.

Kuna went up 15-14, but Nampa responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Navarro to Avjian.

Afamasaga got an interception for Nampa and Carrillo ran it in from 9-yards out for his second score of the game. Kuna pulled within 28-23 with a 4-yard touchdown run by Kaiden Turner with less than a minute to go before half.

Nampa got one last shot before halftime when a block below the waist penalty on Kuna off a muffed field goa attempt gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Kuna 4 for an untimed down. The Bulldogs tried for a touchdown, but the Kavemen stuffed the run.

Afamasaga got his second interception of the game on Kuna’s first drive of the second half, setting Nampa up at the Kaveman 28. Despite the field position, Nampa had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Isaac Nordstrom, extending the lead to 31-23.

For Afamasaga, it was the third interception in two weeks, after picking one off last week in a win over Boise.

“He struggled real bad against Middleton to open the season,” Nampa coach Jon Choate said about Afamasaga. “But he’s just a resilient kid, kept a positive attitude and didn’t bury himself down the dumps. He kept fighting and getting better every single day. So, I’m super happy for him and the performance he had tonight.”

Kuna marched downfield on the next drive, but a Payton Gunter sack on third down forced a 30-yard field goal attempt, which went wide left.

Two plays later, Navarro and Avjian connected for another long touchdown pass, this time for 75 yards as Nampa extended its lead to 38-23 with under a minute to go in the third.

After Nampa’s defense got a fourth-down stop, Navarro got Nampa inside the 10 connecting on a long pass to Carrillo, where a roughing the passer penalty was added after the play. On fourth-and-goal, Carrillo punched it in from 1 yard out, making it a three-possession game.