ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa improves to 3-0 in division with 45-23 win against Kuna

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNm2G_0hz3VI2000

NAMPA — In a game between 5A Southern Idaho Conference upstarts, the Nampa Bulldogs proved that they were contenders.

Now the test to see if they can challenge for River Division supremacy begins.

Nampa came away with a 45-23 win against Kuna on Friday night to win its third straight game and move to 3-0 in the divisional standings.

“This game right here was a big win,” said senior defensive back Leone Afamasaga, who had two interceptions. “It sets us up well for playoffs, if we do go.”

Nampa (3-1, 3-0 River Division) remains one of three teams in its pod to still be unbeaten in conference play, joined by Mountain View and Eagle, who both sit at 2-0. The Bulldogs, playing in their first year in the 5A classification, will face Eagle on the road next Friday.

“We feel great right now, but we get to watch film tomorrow and it’s a whole other game,” said senior quarterback Gabe Navarro, who threw two touchdown passes. “We got to be focused. We get tonight to celebrate and then it’s on to Eagle.”

Navarro threw both his touchdown scores to Dante Avjian, while Dante Carrillo had three rushing touchdowns. Ethan Kincheloe also had a fumble returned for a touchdown, one of three turnovers the Nampa defense forced in the game.

The Bulldogs also posted a second half shutout, keeping the Kavemen (3-2, 1-2) off the board after taking a 28-23 lead into halftime.

“Looking at film at halftime, we saw there were things that we had to fix,” Afamasaga said. “And we fixed them.”

Nampa got the scoring going on the first drive of the game, with Carrillo running it in for a 17-yard score.

Kuna got inside the Nampa 5-yard line on the next drive on a pass from Cole Luekenga to Austin Lattimer and on the next play, Gus Austin punched it in from the 3.

Kuna’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, but Nampa’s defense was able to one-up their counterparts. On the Kavemen’s first play of their next drive, Nampa forced a fumble and Kincheloe picked it up, returning it 41 yards for a touchdown.

Kuna went up 15-14, but Nampa responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Navarro to Avjian.

Afamasaga got an interception for Nampa and Carrillo ran it in from 9-yards out for his second score of the game. Kuna pulled within 28-23 with a 4-yard touchdown run by Kaiden Turner with less than a minute to go before half.

Nampa got one last shot before halftime when a block below the waist penalty on Kuna off a muffed field goa attempt gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Kuna 4 for an untimed down. The Bulldogs tried for a touchdown, but the Kavemen stuffed the run.

Afamasaga got his second interception of the game on Kuna’s first drive of the second half, setting Nampa up at the Kaveman 28. Despite the field position, Nampa had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Isaac Nordstrom, extending the lead to 31-23.

For Afamasaga, it was the third interception in two weeks, after picking one off last week in a win over Boise.

“He struggled real bad against Middleton to open the season,” Nampa coach Jon Choate said about Afamasaga. “But he’s just a resilient kid, kept a positive attitude and didn’t bury himself down the dumps. He kept fighting and getting better every single day. So, I’m super happy for him and the performance he had tonight.”

Kuna marched downfield on the next drive, but a Payton Gunter sack on third down forced a 30-yard field goal attempt, which went wide left.

Two plays later, Navarro and Avjian connected for another long touchdown pass, this time for 75 yards as Nampa extended its lead to 38-23 with under a minute to go in the third.

After Nampa’s defense got a fourth-down stop, Navarro got Nampa inside the 10 connecting on a long pass to Carrillo, where a roughing the passer penalty was added after the play. On fourth-and-goal, Carrillo punched it in from 1 yard out, making it a three-possession game.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show

It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Middleton, ID
City
Eagle, ID
Nampa, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Nampa, ID
Sports
City
Kuna, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Crews contain 10-acre grass fire in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the Boise Foothills Tuesday evening, dispatch confirmed to KTVB. The fire is estimated at 10 acres, located above Warm Springs Road near Council Springs, according to the Boise...
BOISE, ID
idaho.gov

F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#River Division#Bulldogs
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
underdogdynasty.com

UTEP vs Boise State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

All-Time Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-0. The Broncos beat UTEP 54-13 in 2021. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. After a 2021 season that was UTEP’s best in years, it’s been a tough start to the 2022 campaign. The Miners are 1-2 to...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIVI-TV

Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond

PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
PARMA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
KIVI-TV

Trial for former Caldwell Police officer begins in federal court

BOISE, Idaho — The trial for former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley, who is accused of using unreasonable force against an arrestee, began in federal court Monday. The incident dates back to March 2017 in which Hoadley is accused of assaulting an arrestee who was handcuffed. The current Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told Idaho News 6 earlier this year it was officers within the department who reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because CPD did not have an internal affairs department at the time.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy