Look: Brookstone (Georgia) receiver Walter Blanchard pulls off acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch

That’s not Odell Beckham Jr. That’s Walter Blanchard.

The senior receiver at Brookstone (Georgia) showed his best impersonation of Beckham crossed with Michael Jordan, as he pulled off a leaping, one-handed touchdown reception Friday night.

Blanchard bobbled the ball once as he landed, but he quickly gained control before he dragged his foot out of bounds. The result was six points for his team and a new candidate for catch of the year.

The touchdown put Brookstone ahead by two scores. The Cougars went on to win 33-10 over Mt. Zion to improve to 3-0 this season.