Wekiva football snuffs out West Orange in Winter Garden: 'We wanted to be physical'

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA – Tyray Davis and Terrelle Weathers carried Wekiva in the first half Friday, and Sincere Edwards made sure the Mustangs snuffed out a late West Orange spark.

Davis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to help the Wekiva Mustangs roll past West Orange 25-13 Friday in a non-district game.

Davis also threw for 128 yards and another score on 8-of-12 passing for the Mustangs (2-2), who play at Lake Brantley on Sept. 23 before opening District 3-3M play at home Sept. 30 against Edgewater.

Williams added 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Williams and the offensive line “played a big role in what we did tonight,” Davis said.

West Orange (2-2) succumbed to two lost West Orange fumbles and several bad snaps that ended drives in the first half. It took backup quarterback Larry Miles until mid-third quarter to begin to solve the Mustangs’ defense.

Anthony Gay also caught three passes for 89 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown on a wheel-route pass from Davis that put the Mustangs up 7-0 on the game’s opening drive.

Davis then hit Gay on a 64-yard go route on the next drive, setting up a 1-yard Davis touchdown run that put the Mustangs up 13-0.

Davis’ 10-yard touchdown run put Wekiva up 19-0. It followed after a bad snap on a punt forced West Orange punter Jack Simonetta to go to one knee to corral the snap, giving Wekiva the ball on the Warriors 12.

“We knew they had a good defense, but we knew we wanted to run the ball. We wanted to be physical,” Wekiva coach Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz said. “So we tried to put our best kids in the best position to do that the kids executed plays well. It’s all about them.”

The third quarter started the same way. Wekiva answered West Orange’s opening 3-and-out with a 67-yard scoring drive. Weathers capped that drive with a 27-yard touchdown.

But Miles, facing a third-and-13 from West Orange’s 34, found Jordyn Bridgewater for a 43-yard pass to the Wekiva 23. Two plays later, Bridgewater caught a 20-yard touchdown pass as he was falling out of the end zone to break the shutout.

Miles’ 27-yard run on the Warriors’ next drive set up his 4-yard touchdown run that cut Wekiva’s lead to 25-13. Miles faked left, then bootlegged right to beat the Mustangs’ defense.

“I’m proud of the way we fought,” West Orange coach Geno Thompson said. “We had two different options, I told them at the half. We could either step up to the challenge and respond or tuck tail and have a running clock put on us. It all came down to that one response, and it took just one spark.”

West Orange’s hopes of catching the Mustangs then fell at the hands of Edwards and the Wekiva defense. Edwards had three sacks and Dawson Watkins added another sack in West Orange’s final fourth-quarter drive. Edwards’ final sack sapped the Warriors’ last fourth-down chance.

Sincere Edwards was dominant force on the Wekiva defense, Friday night, registering four sacks and nine tackles in the Mustangs' 25-13 victory over West Orange. Photo by Lynn Ramsey

Edwards had four sacks and nine tackles overall for the Mustangs, who held West Orange without a first down until 5:07 left in the third quarter. Edwards had three sacks in the fourth quarter against the Warriors.

“I told coach that their weakest link is their offensive tackle,” Edwards said. “I told them, ‘Move me outside. I’ll bring the pressure.’ And I brought the pressure.”

Larry Miles threw for 59 yards and a touchdown on 3-of-4 passing in relief of West Orange injured junior starter Trever Jackson. Jackson missed the game with a shoulder injury, but Thompson would not elaborate as to the extent of the injury or how long he would be out.

Jordyn Bridgewater caught two passes for 63 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown that brought the Warriors within 25-7. Bridgewater also completed 2 of 3 passes for 31 yards, setting up a Miles 4-yard touchdown run that pulled West Orange within 25-13 with 10:40 left. But Edwards had three sacks in the Warriors’ final drive, including a fourth-down sack that clinched the victory.

Thompson said that Miles is the starter. He also lauded the defense’s effort, especially linebacker Alden Holley. Holley had five tackles and a pass bat-down that ended a Wekiva drive.

“He’d take on two or three blocks and still making the tackle,” Thompson said. “He played lights out.”

The Warriors continue a challenging schedule on Sept. 23 at Class 3M Jones before hosting District 5-4M foe Ocoee Sept. 30 in the Shield Game.

“We have a lot of teaching tape on all positions in terms of bad technique and effort,” Thompson said. "Hopefully it’s a wake-up call. We played Edgewater tough last week, and the kids thought they were superior (against Wekiva). Obviously, you can’t do that in the game of football.

“Now we focus on Jones.”