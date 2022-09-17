California CIF high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (9/16 & 9/17)

Get the latest CIF high school football scores as Week 4 kicks off across the state of California

Week 4 of the 2022 California CIF high school football season kicked off Thursday (September 15) and continues Friday (September 16) and Saturday with dozens of big games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 4 action on SBLive California , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our California high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CENTRAL COAST SECTION | NORTH COAST SECTION

CENTRAL SECTION | LOS ANGELES CITY SECTION

OAKLAND SECTION | NORTHERN SECTION

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION | SAN DIEGO SECTION

SOUTHERN SECTION

You can also watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

---

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF ).