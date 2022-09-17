Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer shutout by Washburn Rural
It was a tough night for the Emporia High boys soccer team against Washburn Rural Tuesday night. The Spartans had their three-match winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Junior Blues. Coach Victor Ibarra says they have time to grow and learn from this loss. Washburn Rural got...
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis fifth at Washburn Rural
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Tuesday. Kali Keough took fourth at No. 1 singles with a 3-2 record. The No. 2 doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished fourth with a 3-2 record. Darian Chadwick was seventh...
KVOE
Monday Emporia High schedule
The Emporia High girls golf team plays in the Topeka West Invitational. The Emporia High gymnastics team hosts a meet today with competition beginning at 5:30 pm in the Emporia High gym. It is Senior Day for the Emporia High Gymnastics team. The kick-off for the Emporia High J-V football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team hosts lone home meet
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 4th place in their home quad last night. Individually Laney Cooper had the only top 6 finishes. She placed 5th on the vault and 6th on the floor exercise. Laney also placed 8th all-around. Marley Mullen placed 7th on the vault. Sara...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team plays in Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in 8th place out of 12 teams at the Topeka West Invitational yesterday. Individually Olivia Eckert finished in 3rd place with an 81. The Lady Spartans played without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust who were out with illness. They are scheduled to play...
KVOE
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels Big 12 Offensive Player of Week
(Big12) Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named the Big-12s offensive player of the week. Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win at Houston. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels’ five-score performance was the first of his career with multiple passing and rushing TDs. He became the first Jayhawk since Todd Reesing in 2009 to throw and rush for two-plus touchdowns in the same game. Daniels completed passes to 11 different receivers. The junior has thrown for 556 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games of the season.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer plays Fort Hays State to 2-2 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Fort Hays State to a 2-2 draw Sunday in their MIAA opener. Emporia State scored first on a header by Hannah Woolery in the 9th minute of play. Fort Hays would score the next two goals. Emporia tied the match at 2 with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KU Sports
Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts
Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
Duke vs Kansas odds, players to watch in unlikely battle of college football unbeatens
Duke and Kansas combined to go 5-19 last season. The last time the Jayhawks posted a winning record was 2008, which was also the last time they had more than one Big 12 win in a season. Duke has only won one ACC game over the last two seasons.
Kansas football earns votes in AP, Coaches polls
For the first time in over a decade, the Kansas football program is on the cusp of being ranked in the weekly college football polls. After KU’s 3-0 start to the season, which included a pair of road wins, the Jayhawks received votes in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25 poll. In total, KU received 23 votes from AP Poll voters and five votes from the voters in the coaches poll.
KVOE
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
After second daily record high this week, fall-like conditions poised to grace area
Emporia’s Municipal Airport set a record high temperature for the second time in three days. The air temperature got to 100 degreees, above the previous record of 96 set in 1955. Sunday got to 100, above the daily record set in 1954. Monday also got to 100, but that was just short of the daily high set in 1954.
KWCH.com
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
Boil water advisory lifted for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
Operations are back to normal, both for residents and government bodies, after last week’s water main break in Chase County. On Saturday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment ended the boil water advisory in place for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 since Wednesday. The advisory went into effect shortly after a 16-inch line failed along Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, sharply reducing pressure to both towns and forcing USD 284 Chase County to close school Thursday.
Comments / 0