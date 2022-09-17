(Big12) Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named the Big-12s offensive player of the week. Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win at Houston. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels’ five-score performance was the first of his career with multiple passing and rushing TDs. He became the first Jayhawk since Todd Reesing in 2009 to throw and rush for two-plus touchdowns in the same game. Daniels completed passes to 11 different receivers. The junior has thrown for 556 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games of the season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO