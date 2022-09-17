ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgettstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volleyball

Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear

When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
LATROBE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichaels, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Monessen, PA
City
California, PA
City
Avella, PA
Burgettstown, PA
Sports
City
Burgettstown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Owen Crawford

Owen Crawford is an important part of the success of the Leechburg boys soccer team. Reigning as a senior captain and starter, Crawford and his teammates have already made a splash by starting their season with two shutout wins. “Owen is a four-year starter and has matured into a true...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls blank Yough to stay unbeaten

One-goal games are usually a good bet when Yough and Mt. Pleasant meet in girls soccer. Overtime is legitimate and often imminent. Third-ranked Mt. Pleasant scored one goal in the teams’ latest matchup Monday night, then added a few more on the way to its fifth shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wpial#Rams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cornell#Avella 0#The Big 7 Conference#Northgate
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial

A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Harvest Jubilee planned in Avonmore. The Avonmore Harvest Jubilee will be...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park High School named National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education has selected Bethel Park High School as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, one of 296 throughout the nation. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. “As our country continues to recover...
BETHEL PARK, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022

Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy