Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans 5-star wide receiver pledge, scores electric punt return touchdown

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

The future is bright in Los Angeles.

With a seemingly unstoppable offense already taking shape under Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans have an impressive influx of future talented committed in the class of 2023.

That group is led by an elite Los Alamitos (California) duo, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and wide receiver Makai Lemon , and Bishop Gorman ( Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch , who is rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver.

That talent was on full display during an ESPN broadcast of Bishop Gorman's blowout of Brookwood (Georgia).

Leading 35-3 in the second quarter, Branch fielded a punt and sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown, showcasing his blazing speed:

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound pass-catcher also hauled in a touchdown pass during the first quarter :

USC's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 14 nationally.

247Sports

Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer

Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC's season

Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives Another "BOOM!"

On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That's the second "BOOM!" UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were headed to being a playoff contender last season, but injuries to key players derailed their championship hopes. Nevertheless, the Clippers persevered and was the #8 seed for the Western Conference Play-in games. However, Los Angeles lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.'s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. "It's like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism," Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home

Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say

A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he's accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff's lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. "Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes," Villanueva said.
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

