Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans 5-star wide receiver pledge, scores electric punt return touchdown

The future is bright in Los Angeles.

With a seemingly unstoppable offense already taking shape under Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans have an impressive influx of future talented committed in the class of 2023.

That group is led by an elite Los Alamitos (California) duo, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and wide receiver Makai Lemon , and Bishop Gorman ( Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch , who is rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver.

That talent was on full display during an ESPN broadcast of Bishop Gorman's blowout of Brookwood (Georgia).

Leading 35-3 in the second quarter, Branch fielded a punt and sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown, showcasing his blazing speed:

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound pass-catcher also hauled in a touchdown pass during the first quarter :

USC's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 14 nationally.