Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
KWQC
Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024. According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of...
Landlord: Happy Joe's vacated Bettendorf HQ prior to bankruptcy declaration
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Just one day before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Happy Joe's quietly abandoned its company headquarters in Bettendorf, according to the building's owner. Realtor Justin Sloan, who owns the 12,000-square-foot building that Happy Joe's leased, told News 8 that on Sept. 1, he received a box...
Dwyer & Michaels Last Gasp Car Show Returns Alongside Iron Invasion
It's one of the final car shows of the season, and it's paired alongside one of Iowa's biggest and baddest car shows. On October 8th, join us for the Last Gasp Car Show! This is THE season-ending event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Last Gasp will be held...
WQAD
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Wednesday, September 21, 2022
A nice push of some fall-like weather finally arrives for the rest of the week. A few more showers likely Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
“Bridge To Nowhere”: 8 Bad Online Reviews of Davenport’s Skybridge
A downtown Davenport staple is the skybridge and overall, it's very well-reviewed but there are a few holes people find. TripAdvisor is where a lot of us go to find things to do in whatever place we're headed. I looked at Davenport's 'things to do' before I moved here in January. I've always thought the skybridge was really pretty and a lot of TripAdvisor reviews of it are positive. But I found 10 reviews that aren't so much on board. So here's what they said (the misspellings from some reviews are still there):
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
Crowds celebrate Mexican Independence Day in EM
Residents lined the streets of East Moline as the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #5285 hold their 13th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade & Fiesta today, September 18. The parade started at noon on Third Street before moving to 10th Street and continuing to 13th Avenue. The fiesta runs from 2-9:30 p.m. at […]
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Kiwanis charity flea market
Hidden treasures are just waiting to be found at the East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market!. Browse, banter and buy September 25 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Quad-City food pantries, local scholarships, United Township High School sports programs, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries and more.
KWQC
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
Here Are 10 Of The Best Places To Order Chicken Tenders Outside Of The Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
WQAD
