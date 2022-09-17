Sneads stays perfect with win over Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Sneads football team picked up a 46-33 win over Holmes County Friday night to keep their perfect record alive.

The Pirates improve to 4-0 and will host Miller County on Friday, September 23.

The Blue Devils falls to 2-2 and will host Jay on Friday, September 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.