Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's terrifying nuclear arsenal: 'Unstoppable' hypersonic missiles, submarine drones and artillery capable of lobbing atomic shells that are at the despot's disposal as he threatens the West
Vladimir Putin has issued a fresh nuclear threat to both Ukraine and the West today, vowing to use 'all means available' to defend 'the territorial integrity of our motherland, our independence and security'. It is not the first time the despotic leader has made the threat. When launching his 'special...
Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
How Rich Are the Wealthiest Governors?
While we'd like to think of our politicians as humble civil servants who prioritize their constituents and their issues over material gains, the fact is that many politicians earn quite a lot of money...
Comments / 0