WORCESTER -- Back in May, WooSox manager Chad Tracy had to have one of the hardest conversations of his tenure with in Worcester. As the Triple-A manager, most of the news one has to deliver to players is positive, especially in a year that’s seen 27 different WooSox promoted to the majors. But instead, Tracy had to tell pitcher Kyle Hart, who pitched all of 2021 with Worcester, that the organization had made the decision to move him to Double-A Portland.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO