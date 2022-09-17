Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Gracie DiStefano, strong second half leads Longmeadow girls soccer past Chicopee Comp, 5-1 (video)
CHICOPEE – Despite allowing the game’s opening goal, the Longmeadow girl’s soccer team scored the next five to secure an impressive 5-1 road win against Chicopee Comp on Tuesday evening.
Scoreboard: Cathal Mitchell’s goal and assist lead West Springfield boys soccer to victory over Amherst, 2-1
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The West Springfield boys soccer team shined under the lights when it mattered most during their 2-1 home victory over Amherst on Tuesday night.
Westfield Technical Academy Tigers chase PVCA boys soccer team, 10-0, to stay unbeaten
WESTFIELD – Five games into the 2022 season, the Westfield Technical Academy boys soccer team is nearly perfect. Westfield won its fourth game in five tries, posting a convincing 10-0 victory over Pioneer Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday at Bullens Field.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the third installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Scoreboard: Minnechaug boys’ golf claims a close victory against West Springfield 165-166
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug narrowly beat out West Springfield, 165-166 Tuesday night for their third victory in a row. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn...
Scoreboard: Mohawk Trail boys and girls cross country teams defeat McCann Tech and Greenfield
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mohawk Trail boys’ and girls’ cross country team topped their tri-meet with McCann Tech and Greenfield on Tuesday. The boys beat McCann Tech 24-33 and Greenfield 18-37, while the girls beat McCann Tech 18-37 and beat Greenfield by default.
Scoreboard: Wahconah girls’ volleyball stays undefeated with win over Greenfield and more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wahconah girls’ volleyball extended their undefeated streak to six on Tuesday with a four-set win over Greenfield.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Passing stats leaders through Week 2
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The following stats have been accumulated through Sept. 19. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com.
Bottom of the order comes through as the WooSox return to Polar Park and top Syracuse in a rain-shortened game, 3-2
WORCESTER -- The WooSox returned home after a rainy and wet two-week road trip only to find...more rain. They were able to get in five and a half innings on the books before the weather forced them into a delay, with the WooSox coming away with a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Mets.
WooSox notebook: Clubhouse favorite Kyle Hart rejoins WooSox; ‘He just lifts people up and is always in a good mood’ says manager Chad Tracy
WORCESTER -- Back in May, WooSox manager Chad Tracy had to have one of the hardest conversations of his tenure with in Worcester. As the Triple-A manager, most of the news one has to deliver to players is positive, especially in a year that’s seen 27 different WooSox promoted to the majors. But instead, Tracy had to tell pitcher Kyle Hart, who pitched all of 2021 with Worcester, that the organization had made the decision to move him to Double-A Portland.
Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams
Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown to perform as a rapper in Worcester at Whiskey on Water
Antonio Brown will be in Massachusetts Thursday but not for football. The former NFL wide receiver will be performing — as a rapper — at Worcester nightclub Whiskey on Water. The concert is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. with three DJs including DJ Juice, Dj S3NS3S and...
Amherst community mourns death of Anna Burns, junior who suffered cardiac arrest after cross country meet
The Amherst and several Western Massachusetts athletic communities are in mourning this week after the death of Hurricanes junior Anna Burns. According to Burns’ obituary, they suffered cardiac arrest near the end of their cross country race against Ludlow on Sept. 13.
Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral
Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won off of ‘$15,000,000 Money Maker’ ticket in Leicester
A $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize was claimed off of a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” ticket in Leicester Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Crossroads Marketplace in Leicester, which is located at 1060 North Main St. It was one of 216 tickets worth $100,000 from the game “$15,000,000 Money...
Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools
SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
GoFundMe set up for family of April Handley, woman killed in collision with school bus in Shrewsbury
A fundraiser has been created to help raise funds for the family of a Shrewsbury woman who was killed in a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury last week. April Handley, 49, died after colliding with a bus while driving on Thursday, Sept. 15, near the intersection of May Street and South Quinsigamond Avenue around 10:55 a.m.
New North Citizens Council unveils new mural, highlighting perseverance in the youth of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - Diversity and a strong foundation are the inspiration behind the city’s new mural, a collaboration between the New North Citizens Council, Commonwealth Murals, MassHire and Connecticut River Valley Youthbuild. Murales Lian, a mural artist from Spain who was recruited by Fresh Paint Springfield, completed the mural in...
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
