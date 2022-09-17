ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

EP football ends Lakeville South’s winning streak in battle of top Class 6A squads

By Ace Sauerwein
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xovq6_0hz3SArZ00
Eagles linebacker Adam Mertens’ hit on the Lakeville South quarterback helped set up Eden Prairie’s first touchdown in the Eagles’ 21-6 win over Lakeville South. Photo by Rick Olson

Eden Prairie defeated Lakeville South, handing the Cougars their first defeat in nearly three years with a 21-6 victory Friday night at Aerie Stadium. The Eagles, ranked 2nd in the Star Tribune Metro poll, improve their record to 3-0, while top-ranked Lakeville South slips to 2-1.

The Eagles’ defense set the tone early, stopping the Cougars’ opening drive on a fourth down in Eden Prairie territory.

In the following defensive series, Eagles’ senior cornerback Devin Jordan intercepted a pass, returning it to the Cougars’ four-yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5hEX_0hz3SArZ00
Devin Jordan’s interception and long return came one play after an EP fumble. Photo by Rick Olson

The Eagles’ offense wasted no time converting on the takeaway. Junior running back Dominic Heim’s touchdown on the next play was followed up with a two-point conversion and an early Eagles lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW2u0_0hz3SArZ00
Dominic Heim put the Eagles ahead for good with his touchdown run and two-point conversion attempt. Photo by Rick Olson

A short yardage TD gave the Eagles the lead, but a long 85-yard strike from Nick Fazi to Michael Gross gave EP a 14-0 advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEUOU_0hz3SArZ00
Michael Gross caught a long pass from quarterback Nick Fazi and took it all 85 yards to the end zone in the first half of Friday’s game. Photo by Rick Olson

Lakeville South found their only score on a first-half touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Royse converted on fourth down, connecting with Jay Winters from 30 yards out. There on out, EP’s defense won the battle as they allowed just six points to a Lakeville South offense that averaged more than 50 points in its first two games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcP99_0hz3SArZ00
The EP defense held down Lakeville South star running back Carson Hansen and the Cougars’ run-heavy offense. Photo by Rick Olson

Senior running back Tyler Walden scored the final Eden Prairie touchdown, securing the win over the defending Class 6A champions.

Eden Prairie travels to Rosemount on Thursday night to take on the Irish.

Comments / 1

Related
gophersports.com

Minnesota to Begin 2022-23 Ranked No. 2

MINNEAPOLIS - With the 2022-23 season less than two weeks away, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will begin the campaign ranked No. 2 in the country according to both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and DCU/USCHO.com national preseason polls it was announced Monday. The Golden Gophers are behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
macalester.edu

Women’s Golf: Macalester, Lengfelder Break Records at D3 Classic

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Macalester College women's golf team shot a two-round score of 641 to break the school record for 36 holes at the Division III Classic, hosted by Gustavus at Emerald Greens Golf Course Saturday and Sunday. Also, first year Bailey Lengfelder (Renton, Wash./Hazen) topped the program's 18-hole record for an individual while tying the school record for 36 holes. As a team, the Scots finished in ninth place out of 17 teams.
HASTINGS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Lakeville, MN
Football
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Jordan, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Education
Eden Prairie, MN
Football
Lakeville, MN
Sports
City
Rosemount, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Sports
Lakeville, MN
Education
WJON

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game

(Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle after a University of Minnesota football game. A man and women in their 70s were in a crosswalk Saturday night when a vehicle turned and struck them. There were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver stopped and is cooperating with police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Fifteen National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists from EPHS

Fifteen Eden Prairie High School seniors are among the 16,000 semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program announced last week. The EPHS semifinalists are Maanav V. Basnet, Srijani Datta, Amelia E. Dewberry, Avik Garg, Aniketh Hanagavadi, Adhiraiyan Kartheesan, Hinano E. Kazama, Aditya M. Kshirsagar, Shruthi R. Kundoor, Madison E. Lin, Erik Richard Lundeen, Akhil [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gross
kduz.com

Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash

A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Top Class#The Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Star Tribune Metro
Eden Prairie Local News

Paula M. (Urban) Elvecrog

Paula M. (Urban) Elvecrog (1945-2022), a longtime Eden Prairie resident, was a kind and gracious person — cheerful and friendly to everyone, quick to smile and always willing to help others.  She could light up a room with her energy and laughter. Her positive and loving presence will be greatly missed by all those who [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Tales from back in the day

It may be hard to imagine today’s bustling Eden Prairie as a quiet little hamlet of just a couple thousand residents, but for longtime residents like Barb Eigen, Bill Holte, Roger Dressen and Jack Kortz, it was once just that. “Saw it go from a quiet little idyllic place to the Eden Prairie that is [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

6 hurt in crash near Clearwater

(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
MONTICELLO, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
582
Followers
320
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy