WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
explore venango
A Complete Guide to Spotlight Pa’s Investigations of Pennsylvania’s Flawed Medical Marijuana Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. (Photo: Despite Pennsylvania’s outlier status and the high stakes for people seeking treatment, state...
therecord-online.com
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
HARRISBURG, PA – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental Resources...
Lawrence County's COVID cases up 62.5%; Pennsylvania cases up 7.5%
New coronavirus cases increased 7.5% in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,183 cases. The previous week had 16,909 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of...
Pennsylvania election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
collinsvilledailynews.com
In union-stronghold Pennsylvania, Democratic nominee supports school choice
(The Center Square) – Support for more education funding isn’t a rarity among Democrats nationally, but Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is standing out – for his support of school choice. On the campaign trail, Shapiro has emphasized his support for a “strong education system” and plans...
Thousands attend Pa. March for Life in first event since Roe’s reversal
Busloads traveled to Harrisburg for the second March for Life, joining Republican lawmakers who have proposed anti-abortion legislation. The post Thousands attend Pa. March for Life in first event since Roe’s reversal appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fetterman visits Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania communities receive $18.2M for infrastructure, community projects
(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million. The projects are designated for...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
Car repair coverage company ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A car repair company has been ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to Pennsylvania residents.The Pa. Attorney General's Office says consumers purchased contracts from Delta Auto Protect, but when they attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, the company would deny claims and fail to honor those contracts.Customers who believe they may have been a victim of these deceptive sales tactics should reach out to the Attorney General's Office before November 11.
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
explore venango
Skill Games Company Woos Pa. Lawmakers with Trips to Wild Wyoming Rodeo
HARRISBURG, Pa. — “It’s the sounds, the lights, the competition or the experience of a lifetime. (Photo: This past summer, a select group of Pennsylvania legislators, including House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), got to experience Cheyenne Frontier Days, the premier summer festival in Wyoming. Photo credit: Blaine McCartney / The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, JULY 29, 2018, FILE PHOTO)
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
