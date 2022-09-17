ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

A Complete Guide to Spotlight Pa’s Investigations of Pennsylvania’s Flawed Medical Marijuana Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. (Photo: Despite Pennsylvania’s outlier status and the high stakes for people seeking treatment, state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
therecord-online.com

Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work

HARRISBURG, PA – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental Resources...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Department Of Labor#Unemployment Rate Down#Lowest Rate#L I
WTAJ

Fetterman visits Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Pittsburgh

Car repair coverage company ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A car repair company has been ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to Pennsylvania residents.The Pa. Attorney General's Office says consumers purchased contracts from Delta Auto Protect, but when they attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, the company would deny claims and fail to honor those contracts.Customers who believe they may have been a victim of these deceptive sales tactics should reach out to the Attorney General's Office before November 11.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Skill Games Company Woos Pa. Lawmakers with Trips to Wild Wyoming Rodeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “It’s the sounds, the lights, the competition or the experience of a lifetime. (Photo: This past summer, a select group of Pennsylvania legislators, including House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), got to experience Cheyenne Frontier Days, the premier summer festival in Wyoming. Photo credit: Blaine McCartney / The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, JULY 29, 2018, FILE PHOTO)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy