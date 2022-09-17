Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These five-ingredient fritters are a thrifty way to enjoy a southern staple without having to leave home!. Ingredients. 1 cup pancake mix. 1 large egg, lightly beaten. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
explore venango
Dorothy J. Hilliard
Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 5, 1926, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger. She was married on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was married to Edward Dunkerley on August 16, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Dunkerley was a very active member...
explore venango
James R. Barnes
James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Earl P. and Florence (Slingliff) Barnes. Jim was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. On July 20, 1957, he...
explore venango
Nicholas D. Mitchell
Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 31, 1951, to the late Nicholas and Clara Mitchell. He was a 1969...
explore venango
Joseph J. Hollabaugh
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh. He was married to Betty Wood on November 11,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Doris L. Goodman
Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman. Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock...
explore venango
Pearl M. Cutright
Pearl M. Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away with her family by her side Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Mrs. Cutright was born August 29,1941 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Ida M. (Craft) Wise. She...
explore venango
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina. He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Clarion, PA, the son of Gary Weckerly and the late Susan June “Susie” (Stewart) Weckerly. Mike graduated from Clarion...
explore venango
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on September 16, 2022. Born on September 25, 1931 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Amy (Kelly) Baker. On September 18, 1953, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Scott of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
SPONSORED: Having Trouble Finding Building Materials? Tionesta Builders Supply Can Help!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold contact Tionesta Builders Supply today. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building materials, including:. -Electrical supplies. -Plumbing supplies. -Floor covering. -Kitchens. -Baths. -Appliances. -Furnaces.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of three local athletes: Charlie Motter, of Oil City; Sydni Hoobler, of Franklin; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Charlie Motter, of Oil City (Golf) – Charlie fired a 75 and took home Medalist Honors at the Region Four Mega Match held at Lucky Hills Golf Course on September 16th.
explore venango
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born at home on August 26, 1951 in Lawrence Township, PA. He was the fifth of 6 children born to Lester and Agnes...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day. Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents. Answering phones, greeting...
explore venango
James “Jim” Paul Exley
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station. Born on May 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. and Cecilia (Nalapa) Exley. Jim proudly served in...
explore venango
Elizabeth Ann Snyder
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on October 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on September 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton, PA, with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Youth Services hiring Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!. Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services. Location: Marienville, PA. Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour. Bonus:...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher. This is a full-time position available immediately at Keystone Jr/Sr High School. The district is seeking a dynamic instructor with an interest in developing and Advancing STEM related courses and traditional Industrial Art courses. Please send letter...
Comments / 0