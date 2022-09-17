ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green

According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte

Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Cary, NC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 3-Star 2024 QB Maealiuaki Smith

On Friday, NC State offered a scholarship to 3-Star 2o24 Quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (6’4″/210) out of Junipero High School in San Mateo, California. Smith’s offer sheet is impressive, also holding offers from Arizona, FSU, Kentucky, Nebraska, San Jose St., Michigan St., Washington, Colorado, Louisville, and UNLV.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Unc#Official Visit#Nba#Combine Academy#The Point Church#Nc State Offers
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
FSU
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy