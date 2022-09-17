Read full article on original website
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green
According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
packinsider.com
ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte
Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
packinsider.com
NC State Offers 3-Star 2024 QB Maealiuaki Smith
On Friday, NC State offered a scholarship to 3-Star 2o24 Quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (6’4″/210) out of Junipero High School in San Mateo, California. Smith’s offer sheet is impressive, also holding offers from Arizona, FSU, Kentucky, Nebraska, San Jose St., Michigan St., Washington, Colorado, Louisville, and UNLV.
cbs17
Shaw University head coach Adrian Jones celebrates first win for the Bears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears handed Bowie State their first loss in conference play and head coach Adrian Jones picked up his first win over a ranked opponent Saturday—but the season is just getting started. Coach knows it’s just one win and they need to refocus...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Oxford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Oxford. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
Grandfather: A cross with lights on for Lyric Woods ‘because she was afraid of the dark’
Stan Dean is working to keep his granddaughter, Lyric Woods, out of the darkness after she and another teen, Devin Clark, were found shot and killed Sunday in western Orange County.
cbs17
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
‘Deeply saddened’: School releases statement after missing teen girl believed dead in Orange County
"Our hearts are with all of Lyric’s family and everyone who knew her," Orange County school officials said after 14-year-old Lyric Woods was believed to have been found dead Sunday.
cbs17
2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.
