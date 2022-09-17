HIGHLIGHTS: Nueces Canyon tops Veribest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons fell at home on Friday night to Nueces Canyon 40-25.

The Falcons would jump out to an early lead, but the Panthers were too much for the Falcons to get the victory.

Veribest is back in action next week on the road against Panther Creek.

