Hurricane, WV

Game of the Week: Hurricane @ Spring Valley

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

SPRING VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Our Game of the Week was the battle of the two Class AAA undefeated powerhouses in Hurricane and Spring Valley.

Hurricane took down George Washington by almost 50 points last week, the Valley was coming off of a bye week, but has two statement wins against Huntington and Portsmouth.

Scores came fast in this one.

Second play of the game, ‘Skins Tyshawn Dues turns on the jets and he is gone! 72 yards to the house, which put Hurricane on the board first.

But that seven point lead would last maybe seven seconds.

Hurricane kicks it away, Spring Valley’s Jalyn Abercrombie on the return, and he’s off!

Abercrombie takes it 86 yards to the house, no one even came close to stopping him, and just like that two touchdowns posted in the first couple minutes.

Hurricane responded on that next drive, with a handoff to Jeremiah Riffle.

Riffle spots the gap and he’s gone, down the left sideline and in to make it 14-6, Hurricane.

Riffle had a big game, and so did number 10 for the Wolves, Bruin Booth.

Booth punches in the score from the goal line.

Valley still trailing 12-14, so they go for the two, but Colin Montgomery is there on the stop.

The ‘Skins went into the half up 21-19.

And it stayed tight until the end, but Spring Valley walks away with the three point win.

The final 31-28.

