ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Coaches Corner: Hurricane vs. Spring Valley

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDltw_0hz3QFCm00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In our 13 Sportszone’s Game of the Week, Spring Valley and Hurricane went head-to-head in a thriller.

Both teams are led by experienced and well-respected head coaches, Brad Dingess and Donnie Mays. Hear what both coaches had to say about their opponents in this week’s Coaches Corner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Children’s hospital golf tournament raises $180K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The 11th annual Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Classic Golf Tournament was a success. According to a representative from the Mountain Health Network, the 2022 tournament raised approximately $180,000 to help support the patients served by the hospital. The tournament included many ways for supporters to help HFCH, including the purchase of blankets […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Hurricane, WV
Hurricane, WV
Sports
Hurricane, WV
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Spring Valley#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Low-interest loans available following storms in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer ending: one last blast of heat in store

(WOWK) — Summer may be coming to a conclusion officially on Thursday, but there’s one more big punch of hot summer air coming into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but on Wednesday look for highs to get back up around 90 degrees. The normal high for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to close for the season

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One of Fayette County’s most exciting recent additions, the Starlite Drive-In, has announced that it will be closing its doors for the season. The Lochgelly Road venue has been making waves since its arrival on the scene in early summer, consistently attracting business each week for the delightfully throwback drive-in movie experience.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Poage Landing Festival underway in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Hundreds lined the streets Saturday to check out Ashland’s annual Poage Landing Festival. There were multiple small businesses, different food trucks, events for kids, and so much more – all in celebration of the founding “Poage” family. All of the events were free for the public to ensure everyone could participate, […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy