Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
Rider student earns perfect score on AP Drawing Exam
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is celebrating a student who earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Exam in May of 2022. Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of one to five. Rider High School senior Hayden Nguyen earned the top score of five, and was one of only 343 students in the world to earn every point possible on the exam.
Feeling Like Summer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are going to feel like summer this week. Highs at times will be near or slightly above 100. There is a front in the area on Thursday, but it will have little to no impacts on our weather. We stay hot into part of the weekend, but another front may cool us off by early next week.
Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls business owner has a chance at winning as a contestant in the Face of Horror, an online event for horror fans. Tim Smith, who currently has 1st place, has held his spot for the past three weeks, but needs more votes to stay on top. The online competition allows people to vote for their favorite horror cast, and the winner will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder for a spread in a magazine, in addition to $13,000.
Triple-digit days are ahead of us
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72. Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls public water system with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems award. They were awarded this for their emergency response assistance during the most recent winter storm. Many water systems had...
A cold front will arrive Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
News Channel 6 to host 2022 Fall Market this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is proud to present the 2022 Fall Market. This is the first installment of this exciting retail event in Wichita Falls. Community members are invited to come down to the Wichita Falls MPEC on Sept. 23-24 and shop boutiques, handmade novelties, specialty food and more.
Clay County Pioneer Reunion brings residents together
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion continued Saturday at the Clay County Courthouse. Former and current residents gathered together to mingle, shop and listen to a live band. The family fun-filled reunion brought out a father and daughter duo, Daniel and Reese Blowers. The two...
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New developments are set to begin on the east side of Wichita Falls after the city council approved a project to turn seven acres of land into an apartment complex, amongst other things. While some community members are excited for what this can do, others...
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
Morath Orchard corn maze promises fall fun for all
A fall tradition in the Texoma community is now underway and continues through next month with the opening of the annual corn maze at Morath Orchard.
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
Plane crash in Arizona takes lives of Texas business owners
A Texas contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
Queen’s funeral live coverage on KFDX Monday morning
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning. The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX. The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. […]
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County grand jury indicted a county employee suspected of embezzlement on Monday. Maribel Longoria was indicted on four counts of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K. She was originally arrested on the charges on Aug. 11, 2022. An investigative report obtained by News...
JOB OPENING: Weekend News Anchor/Reporter
KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a weekend news anchor/reporter to join our team. Successful candidate must have excellent on-camera communication skills, excellent interviewing skills, and reporting skills. We prefer an anchor who can engage with audience on multiple platforms: TV, online, mobile, and social media. Must be a team player and newsroom leader, willing to do whatever it takes to get the latest and best story and impactful information to our community.
13-year-old among 3 Wichita Falls fentanyl deaths
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KAUZ) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman. 21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday. Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and...
