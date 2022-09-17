WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are going to feel like summer this week. Highs at times will be near or slightly above 100. There is a front in the area on Thursday, but it will have little to no impacts on our weather. We stay hot into part of the weekend, but another front may cool us off by early next week.

