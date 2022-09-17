Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
Two in custody for shooting in Madison County subdivision
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting in Madison County. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the victim’s […]
Woman accused of shooting Jones County 4-year-old arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road. Investigators said the child was taken by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was later airlifted […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
WDAM-TV
Authorities in Jones County seek information on stolen Polaris ATV
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday. If anyone has...
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate actions with a vulnerable person. Authorities said Jeffrey Marcum, 55, took advantage of someone who is a stroke survivor and uses a wheelchair. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Marcum was familiar with the victim, but...
WDAM-TV
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg holds diaper drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Babies and diapers just seems like an automatic, singular pair. But for some, a pack of Pampers is a luxury, appreciated but often unaffordable. Which is where groups like the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg comes in. The local female volunteer organization staged a diaper drive Saturday...
Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
WDAM-TV
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
Eight students injured in afternoon school bus wreck on Mississippi highway
Eight students were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after the bus they were riding in collided with a vehicle on the highway. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck involving a school bus on Highway 45 in Wayne County. According to MHP reports, the wreck occurred...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
impact601.com
Press Release -- Structure Fire
Jones County—Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road at about 1:45 am this morning, September 17th. Upon arrival of the first responding fire apparatus, the home was already severely structurally compromised and firefighters immediately began a defensive fire attack.
WDAM-TV
Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 45 in Wayne County at approximately 3 p.m. near Buckatunna School. According...
wcbi.com
Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison. David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He will also be on probation for five years once out of...
Comments / 1