Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.

SHELBY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO