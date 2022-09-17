ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

richlandsource.com

New Concord John Glenn collects skin-tight win against Zanesville Maysville

A sigh of relief filled the air in New Concord John Glenn's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Zanesville Maysville for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 20. Recently on September 13 , Zanesville Maysville squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW CONCORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Boxed in: Zanesville West Muskingum's defense bottles West Lafayette Ridgewood's attack

Zanesville West Muskingum's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with October 5, 2020 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins

COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Hairston joins Haring Realty Team

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students

SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
SHELBY, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council

LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

New after school-program begins at Malabar Intermediate School

MANSFIELD -- Malabar Intermediate kicked off its new after-school program Tuesday through a partnership with the Open Doors Academy, a Cleveland-based non-profit. Representatives from Open Doors visited the Mansfield City School board meeting Tuesday night to talk about the program.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Howard Keith Baird

Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
SHELBY, OH

