richlandsource.com
Zanesville West Muskingum pockets narrow victory over New Lexington
Zanesville West Muskingum fans held their breath in an uneasy 2-1 victory over New Lexington in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn collects skin-tight win against Zanesville Maysville
A sigh of relief filled the air in New Concord John Glenn's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Zanesville Maysville for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 20. Recently on September 13 , Zanesville Maysville squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Bluffton pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bluffton as it shut out Harrod Allen East 2-0 at Harrod Allen East High on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Bluffton opened with a 2-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Canal Winchester bowls over Westerville North
Canal Winchester tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 4-1 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Canal Winchester opened with a 4-1 advantage over Westerville North through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Zanesville West Muskingum's defense bottles West Lafayette Ridgewood's attack
Zanesville West Muskingum's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with October 5, 2020 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
richlandsource.com
Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins
COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
richlandsource.com
Hairston joins Haring Realty Team
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Hamilton Township can't recover from Columbus Tree of Life Christian's early bolt
Columbus Tree of Life Christian jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Columbus Hamilton Township 3-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Columbus Tree of Life Christian drew first blood by forging a 3-1 margin over Columbus Hamilton Township after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
richlandsource.com
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
richlandsource.com
Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council
LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
richlandsource.com
Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
richlandsource.com
New after school-program begins at Malabar Intermediate School
MANSFIELD -- Malabar Intermediate kicked off its new after-school program Tuesday through a partnership with the Open Doors Academy, a Cleveland-based non-profit. Representatives from Open Doors visited the Mansfield City School board meeting Tuesday night to talk about the program.
Howard Keith Baird
Howard Keith Baird
Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City BOE approves 5-year pact with Supt. Stan Jefferson
MANSFIELD — Supt. Stan Jefferson still loves coming to work -- even after 31 years with the Mansfield City School District. The Mansfield City School board unanimously approved a five-year contract with Jefferson at Tuesday night's board meeting.
richlandsource.com
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
richlandsource.com
Richland Gives free registration is open for local nonprofits
MANSFIELD – Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31. It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year.
