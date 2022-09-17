Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. VOA’s Marcus Harton has more.
Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
Ukraine Replacing Destroyed Bridges
The minister of infrastructure told VOA that 320 bridges in Ukraine have been destroyed since Russia launched its war on Ukraine. Today, Ukraine has built 53 temporary bridges. Myroslava Gongadze has more from one of three bridges destroyed by Ukraine to stop the Russian advance in Irpin.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
Ukrainian officials say missiles impacted some 300 meters away from the country’s second-largest nuclear reactor. Plus, we speak to Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about her time in office.
Interview: Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Speaks to VOA
VOA Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze spoke to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov about a United Nations program to deliver Ukrainian grain to the world and his country’s efforts to replace bridges damaged during Russia’s invasion. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
Bread Prices Jump 18% in EU, Eurostat Says as War in Ukraine Weighs
The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilizers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war halted grain exports from...
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
Biden to Focus on Ukraine, Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday morning, where he will highlight U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security, replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics, tackle supply chain issues and the climate crisis. In his speech, Biden will highlight Russia’s...
Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine
Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
At UN, Spotlight on Global Consequences of Russia’s War
United nations — The global consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were in the spotlight Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, as the annual debate got underway. Leaders spoke of the urgency to get fertilizer, in particular, to the world’s farmers at a reasonable price and in time for the planting season, which in some parts of the world has started already.
Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
French, Iranian Presidents Meet Amid Nuclear Talks Stalemate
UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects." The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The World Meets at UNGA as Secretary General Warns of “Big Trouble”
Ukraine says it is currently trying to stabilize areas it's recently retaken. Plus, in New York, the United Nations General Assembly gets underway n New York, with a warning of global concern. And later in the program, how a bomb shelter for children in Lviv has a special connection to New Jersey.
Backed into a corner over Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is lashing out with huge repercussions
Last week, important developments pointed to flickering hopes of peace in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Xi Jinping had expressed deep concern about the war, and Narendra Modi publicly criticised the Russian leader over his invasion. China and India, significant economic and military powers, had hitherto avoided condemning Moscow over the conflict and indeed had weakened international sanctions by buying discounted Russian oil. Their change of stance was held up by the West as a highly damaging erosion of support which could drive the Kremlin to accept that a military victory was no longer possible and seek a ceasefire....
Iranians Protest Mahsa Amini's Death Amid Growing Calls for Accountability
Iranians gathered in multiple cities to protest the treatment of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died last week, days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for violating the dress code. The demonstrations drew crowds in Tehran, Mashhad and Esfehan, as well as cities in Kurdish areas of...
Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
In Pakistan, Legal Action, Online Threats Leveled at Political Reporter
Waqar Satti is usually out covering Pakistan’s parliament. But accusations of blasphemy and online death threats have forced the senior political correspondent to stop work. “I haven't been in the field since this happened,” Satti told VOA. “I left my city, my family is worried and affected by the case, I have four children.”
Pakistan Floods: 'Colossal' Reconstruction Ahead
United Nations — Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that recent deadly floods are a disaster on a scale the country has never experienced, and that recovery will cost at least $30 billion. "It is said that in the story of Noah that it rained for 40 days and 40...
September 18, 2022
A look at the best news photos from around the world. This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal Experts work at a forest grave site during an exhumation in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.
