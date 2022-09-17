Steven Roberts: Marriage is important, that's why it should be a right

Over the last 31 years, I’ve taught about 2,000 students at George Washington University. My classes have focused on politics and journalism, but many students maintain that the most lasting lesson they learned from me had nothing to do with the coursework.

It is an adage I repeat often during after-class gatherings at off-campus watering holes: Who you marry is the most important decision you ever make in your life. Nothing else is even close. There’s always another degree or job or city. There isn’t always another partner to share your life with. And since I was married for 53 years before my wife Cokie died three years ago this week, I have some credibility on the subject.

I’ve been thinking about those conversations with my students as the Senate prepares to take up the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify into law the right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples. Those rights have been advanced in recent decades by a series of Supreme Court decisions, but all that progress is in jeopardy since the court overturned the right to abortion in the Dobbs case earlier this year.

The same reasoning that was used to reverse 50 years of settled law on reproductive choice could easily be employed to overturn other precedents. Justice Clarence Thomas has openly suggested that the court “should reconsider” those earlier rulings, and given the activist impulse displayed by the six-judge majority in the Dobbs decision, the threat to marriage equality is quite real.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has derided the Respect for Marriage Act as a “stupid waste of time” because the issue seems settled. And Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, argues, “This is just Democrats opening up a wound that doesn’t need to be opened up.”

They are both wrong. This wound was ripped open by the Supreme Court, and Congress must heal it. They can do that by passing a measure that reinforces the most traditional of moral codes — promises made, promises kept.

As more than 400 Republican leaders put it in a recent statement: “Passing the Respect for Marriage Act will remove any uncertainty for the more than one million Americans who are building families, taking on the responsibilities and commitment associated with marriage, and caring for the one they love.”

Public support is overwhelming. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans favor same-sex unions, up from only 27% in 1996, and this is not because of ideology or advocacy. It’s because of real life. Virtually every American today knows someone who is openly gay — a relative, a friend, a co-worker — and this revolution in attitudes comes from the ground up, not the top down.

Some time ago I wrote about a friend and former student who, along with his husband, saved for years to hire a surrogate mother. They are now the parents of twin boys, and I remember going through our stack of Christmas cards and seeing a photo of the two men and their sons. Most American families, I realized, had received a card like that, one radiating love and loyalty — to their children and each other. Casting a cloud over that relationship and countless others would be a tragic error.

And not just in a symbolic sense. Legal marriage conveys many tangible benefits. As the Senate co-sponsors of the bill — Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin — wrote in The Washington Post: “Married Americans are afforded tax benefits, often paying a lower rate. Married couples are able to receive earned benefits for spouses, such as Social Security, Medicare, disability and those from the armed services. Those who are legally married are able to visit their spouses when they are ill, while others are often not and are considered strangers under the law.”

The Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House with 47 Republican votes, and Senate sponsors need 10 Republicans to back the bill and break a filibuster. Only four or five have had the courage — and decency — to step forward so far. Religious conservatives have mounted a fierce and fictitious campaign against the measure, falsely alleging it would sanction polygamous marriages and erode protections for those opposing marriage equality for faith-based reasons.

The sponsors are now struggling to craft language that would appease those concerns and attract the last few votes needed to pass the bill. That would be the right outcome. The moral outcome. The outcome that celebrates our most vital values and virtues.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University.