Janice Key
4d ago
he has important things to do...country is falling apart and hes worried about that idiot in jail for drugs.. .we have plenty of prisoners here on drug charges are you going to get them out of jail....he is a straight moran....
THE UNKNOWN
4d ago
The real problem here is she committed a crime in a foreign country and got caught. What about all the other Americans detained in foreign countries. The only reason they are trying to release her is because she is gay and black.
Wendy
4d ago
How about you try to get the people out of Afghanistan…. You know she’s guilty let her live in her new house… plus I heard she loves the color orange!
Brittney Griner's Wife Makes Opinion On President Biden Clear
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, met with President Joe Biden earlier this week. The wife of the WNBA star met with the president of the United States to go over the plan to bring Brittney home. Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at...
POLITICO
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024
First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election. "Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show. THE WHITE HOUSE SENDS CONDOLENCES FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN PREPARES TO MAKE A STATEMENT"It is taxing," the...
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders
A Tucker Carlson guest claimed that Ukraine was nearing defeat, despite the country staging a massive counteroffensive that has liberated large swathes of the country from Russian control.Carlson’s top expert on the war, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, told viewers of the right-wing Fox News show that “this war may be over soon.:”“Right now things are going very, very badly,” for Ukraine he said on Friday night’s show, calling them “desperate.”And Col MacGregor, a former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, even added that “They’re losing once again just south of Kharkiv.”Reports from Ukraine state that...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Herschel Walker News
Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker continues to face criticism on the campaign trail. Walker, who's running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, is making a push for a big seat in the government, thanks to some help and promotion from former president Donald Trump. However,...
NFL・
The Migrant Statistic Joe Biden Didn't Want to See Before the Midterms
A record 2.1 million arrests of undocumented migrants occurred during the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year.
Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia
President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles
PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
President Biden Meets With Wife Of Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner In Oval Office
Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA star’s freedom. Separate meetings in the Oval Office were held with Cherelle Griner and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of detained former US Marine Paul Whelan. “We’re going to continue to do everything that we can, working tirelessly every day, to make sure that we get them home,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking on the meeting substance. National security adviser Jake Sullivan joined Biden at the...
President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview
Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv’s counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine. The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that have helped Ukrainian forces beat back the Russian forces in portions of the east and south. “With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Washington Post, NPR, New York Times and more tear into Biden for declaring the ‘pandemic is over’
Liberal media outlets slammed President Biden after he claimed during a Sunday night television interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," just weeks before the midterm elections. "Is the pandemic over?" correspondent Scott Pelley asked Biden during an appearance on CBS’ "60 Minutes," which was the president’s first interview with...
