Having fun and fighting crime: North Loop hosts block party Friday and Saturday nights

MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.

That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety.

The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic.

"It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety reasons but also to increase vibrancy and really make sure folks are having a great time," said Steve Cramer, President and CEO of Downtown Council.

Safety has been a concern, with at least two shootings happening around the area this summer.

Friday's event is meant to show the North Loop is both safe and fun.

One parking lot was filled with food trucks and a giant screen showing the Twins game, as well as ample security.

"People have a great time in the warehouse district at night. It's also a point where some of our more serious crime incidents occur and so we want to make sure we're doing what we can to minimize that element," said Cramer.

The reviews so far have been positive.

"I haven't really been in downtown that much. just drive past," Ru Lendez said. "Me and my fiancée just came here for a little vacation and right now we're looking for something to do and good thing we came across this place."

The same block party-style event will take place Saturday night. If you want to come down and watch the twins and have some fun, it's free to get in.

The Downtown Council will take what they learned from this weekend and hold a similar event in another part of downtown next month.