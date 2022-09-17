Kennesaw Mountain pulls away from Harrison

Kennesaw Mountain's Cayman Prangley looks to pass the ball in Friday night's game against Harrison. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)

KENNESAW — The bell belongs to Kennesaw Mountain again.

In the Due West rivals’ first meeting since 2015, it was the Mustangs who prevailed 45-23 in the Battle of the Bell series at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium on Friday.

It was only the third victory in 16 games for Kennesaw Mountain (4-0) over Harrison (1-4), and the first one over the Hoyas since 2009.

Leading 24-23 at halftime, the Mustangs outscored the Hoyas 21-0 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

“As a team, collectively, we did a great job of making the adjustments at halftime that we needed to make,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said, “but, more than anything, just coming out with the right attitude and right energy.”

Cayman Prangley completed 17 of 23 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 74 yards on 11 carries and a score to lead the way for Kennesaw Mountain.

Prangley got plenty of help from his favorite target, Cayden Lee, who caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Kennesaw Mountain scored on the first offensive possession of the game as it went on a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Prangley to Lee to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 6:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Harrison was forced to punt on the next series, but the Hoyas immediately got the ball back when it recovered a fumble by Prangley at the Kennesaw Mountain 26-yard line with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

The Hoyas marched 84 yards on nine plays, with Collin O’Hara finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-all with 11 seconds to go in the period.

Kennesaw Mountain came right back and took only four plays to get in the end zone as Prangley connected with Lee on a 62-yard scoring pass to put the Mustangs back in front 14-7 with 10:57 remaining in the first half.

Harrison responded with an 11-play, 81-yard drive to take the ball down to the Kennesaw Mountain 1, but the Mustangs were able to stymie the Hoyas’ scoring attempt with a strong goal-line stand to regain possession of the ball.

However, the Hoyas scored on a safety to cut the Mustangs’ advantage to 14-9 with 6:53 left in the first half.

Harrison continued its momentum with a 5-yard touchdown run by Grayson West to take a 16-14 lead with 5:38 to go in the half, but Prangley put Kennesaw Mountain ahead 21-16 on a 21-yard scoring strike to Jailen Taylor at the 3:11 mark.

A 38-yard field goal by Ty Roldan with 1:29 to go in the first half increased Kennesaw Mountain’s lead to 24-16, but Braylan Ford’s 9-yard scoring pass to Brady Kluse helped Harrison cut its deficit to 24-23 with 16 seconds until halftime.

It was all Kennesaw Mountain in the second half as the Mustangs scored on a 35-yard run by Ty Jenkins with 6:00 remaining in the third quarter, a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback-keeper by Prangley with 45 seconds left in the third quarter and Prangley’s 4-yard strike to Lee with 56 seconds to go in the game.

“The difference in the first half from the second half is that we were able to get a couple of stops, we got a takeaway,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “Second half, we couldn’t stop them on defense. We were moving the ball, but we had some stalls on offense. The difference in the second half was they were able to move the ball, and we weren’t able to stop them, and we didn’t do a good job capitalizing on our drive that we had on offense.”