Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to one spot to No. 11 in latest NFHCA poll
Syracuse falls to one spot to No. 11 in latest NFHCA poll

Syracuse ranked No. 11 in the third week of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. SU (7-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast). Syracuse won both of its games last week and earned 11 more points in the poll compared to week two.
Daily Orange
After an ACL tear, Abdi Salim returns to SU’s backline as physical as before
After an ACL tear, Abdi Salim returns to SU's backline as physical as before

Abdi Salim remembered feeling a pop in his leg. Five minutes into his eighth start for SU against Bowling Green last February, head coach Ian McIntyre yelled at him because he wasn't staying tight on a striker. The next time the ball came his way, Salim applied immediate pressure to the forward, but took a hard step. After a few days of rehab, Salim was told he tore his right ACL.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week

No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse's third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season's first Defensive Player of the Week.
Daily Orange
A change of scenery from Wofford allows Buster Sjoberg to thrive at SU
A change of scenery from Wofford allows Buster Sjoberg to thrive at SU

Buster Sjoberg texted head coach Joel Tyson asking him if they could talk after Wofford's 1-7-1 spring 2021 season. In the conversation, the All-Conference defender informed Tyson of his intention to enter the transfer portal.
Daily Orange
SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week
SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week

Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson earned College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. He notched two goals and one assist in SU's wins over No. 1 Clemson and Niagara, and he leads the Orange with nine points this season.
Daily Orange
Babers rules out Isaiah Jones for year, talks familiarity with Virginia
Babers rules out Isaiah Jones for year, talks familiarity with Virginia

Head coach Dino Babers said he might have passed away three or four times from stress on the sidelines as he watched Syracuse and Purdue flip the scoreboard back-and-forth on Saturday. Following a rollercoaster 32-29 win over the Boilermakers, Babers took to the podium, complimenting a "well coached" Purdue team and noting the win came down to the kicking game, turnovers and penalties.
Daily Orange
No. 10 Syracuse scores in final 2 minutes to defeat Hofstra 1-0
No. 10 Syracuse scores in final 2 minutes to defeat Hofstra 1-0

Syracuse was awarded a penalty stroke with under two minutes to go in the game. Laura Graziosi stepped up for the Orange, slotting the ball past Hofstra goaltender Merlijn van der Vegt to give Syracuse the first score of the game.
Daily Orange
Brothers Nathan and Sam Lawler reunite as teammates at Syracuse
Brothers Nathan and Sam Lawler reunite as teammates at Syracuse

Nathan and Sam Lawler don't like being too flashy when they run. "They both have that humble, quiet ferocity that is really emblematic of some classic distance runners," said Chris Compson, the pair's high school coach. "(They're) guys who refuse to show very much of any emotion and have the stoic approach to racing."
Daily Orange
Setter Lauren Woodford thrives in increased role for SU
Setter Lauren Woodford thrives in increased role for SU

In order to practice with her Northern Lights Junior Volleyball team, then-13-year-old Lauren Woodford had a 75-mile round trip. She rode the bus from near her house to downtown Minneapolis, met her father, William Woodford, at the bus stop and then drove with him to Burnsville, Minnesota.
Daily Orange
The next day: Garrett Shrader does enough in 2nd half to spark SU’s air game
The next day: Garrett Shrader does enough in 2nd half to spark SU's air game

Garrett Shrader launched into a 360 degree turn after receiving the snap from under center. On the 4th-and-1, his first read wasn't there — a pass in the flat to Sean Tucker. His second read wasn't there either.
Daily Orange
Courtney Jackson mastered his skills as a receiver through his hometown resources
Courtney Jackson mastered his skills as a receiver through his hometown resources

David Williams rushed to Courtney Jackson's house after hearing that Jackson's mom, Jori, had gone into cardiac arrest. Jackson, who just received the life-changing phone call from his dad Derrick, was in...
Daily Orange
Syracuse Stage musical ‘How to Dance in Ohio’ breaks barriers with its debut
Syracuse Stage musical 'How to Dance in Ohio' breaks barriers with its debut

In 2017, composer Jacob Yandura was aimlessly scrolling on HBO, seeking a mindless television escape to relax and unwind before turning in for the night. That was when a documentary entitled "How To Dance In Ohio," caught his eye.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York's transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Daily Orange
‘For the vibes’: Students revel in droves at Juice Jam 2022
'For the vibes': Students revel in droves at Juice Jam 2022

Sophia Herrera and Nyobi Boddie arrived at Juice Jam excited to see Doechii, one of their favorite artists, take the stage. But the rapper quickly surpassed their expectations when she invited them on stage to perform "Spookie Coochie."
Daily Orange
SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students
SU's cost of attendance is worth it for students

Paying $58,440 in tuition for Syracuse University seems like quite a lot of money, but the cost of attendance is ultimately worth the University's amenities and priorities. The total billable cost of attendance to Syracuse University being $77,305 and tuition being $58,440 per year can really make us SU students wonder what we are paying for. The average tuition of private colleges in the United States is $39,723, nearly $20,000 less than at SU. I set out to find out exactly what we are paying for and now believe that what we are paying is worth it.
Daily Orange
University Hill, Westcott residents concerned about SU’s recent demolitions
University Hill, Westcott residents concerned about SU's recent demolitions

Syracuse University completed the demolition of a home located at 813 Comstock Ave. in August. Three years ago, SU demolished nine buildings on the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue. The demolitions along the eastern edge...
Daily Orange
Female Muslim students call for increased accommodations in SU pools
Female Muslim students call for increased accommodations in SU pools

Syracuse University student Hawa Omar never learned how to swim. When Omar arrived at SU, she was excited to learn, but quickly discovered The Barnes Center at the Arch's pool is not accessible to Muslim women like herself.
Daily Orange
SU reports a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend
SU reports a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Syracuse University reported a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend. As of Monday, SU has 34 self-reported active student cases of COVID-19, a university spokesperson wrote in a campus-wide email Monday. Faculty...
Daily Orange
SCSD community debate recent security increase’s impact on students
SCSD community debate recent security increase's impact on students

Though they usually aren't in his classroom, Joe Bennett, a Syracuse City School District teacher and candidate for the Onondaga County legislature, said he's seen the way sentries and Student Resource Officers have policed students and observed the guards around the building.
Daily Orange
SA to represent undergraduate students at Board of Trustees Town Hall
SA to represent undergraduate students at Board of Trustees Town Hall

Student Association President David Bruen and Dylan France, a member of SA's finance board, will act as undergraduate representatives at the Board of Trustees Town Hall meeting on Tuesday. Bruen and France will be...
