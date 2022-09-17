Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Wausau West soccer defeats Lakeland, D.C. Everest wins 11th straight
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off an 8-0 shutout loss to Medford on Monday, Wausau West looked to bounce back against Lakeland. The game’s first goal came as Garrett Gauger sailed a ball past Carter Gaude just seven minutes in. The game was tied with ten to go, but...
WSAW
Hello My Name Is: Lia and Saige Peterson
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve kept up with Amherst Cross Country through the past few years, you may have noticed Lia and Saige Peterson. They’ve not only achieved plenty through their high school career so far, but they’re also twins, Similar in many ways: Talent, competitiveness, and appearance.
WSAW
Roadwork planned Wednesday in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Veterans Parkway will be reduced to one lane Wednesday for sewer maintenance. Starting at 9 a.m., the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. The location is west of Viaduct Bar.
WSAW
Culver’s, area officers team up for fundraising effort
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area Culver’s restaurants will team up with local police departments for an annual fundraiser. Cops@Culver’s is part of the Lights of Christmas program. It uses proceeds gained through tips, donations and Culver’s providing a percentage of the sales to purchase gift cards for people officers come in contact with who are in need during the holiday season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
WSAW
Wautoma man arrested for 6th OWI
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Wautoma man Tuesday night in Waushara County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th OWI. On Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post stopped a blue sedan on STH 21 near STH 49 near Auroraville for traveling at 104mph. The vehicle was driven by Billy Jack K Houston, 44.
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
IN THIS ARTICLE
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
Eau Claire Police identify homicide victim killed Saturday
Police identified the Altoona resident killed in an apparent homicide Saturday afternoon.
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
WSAW
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
cwbradio.com
ATV Crash in Wood County
The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two sisters, 17 and 24 years old, are in the Racine County jail accused of driving over 100 miles per hour and leading officials on a high-speed chase. Seventeen-year-old Nevaeh Spruce appeared in Racine County court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of fleeing/eluding an officer,...
WSAW
Elcho plans for new bicycle and pedestrian trail
ELCHO, Wis. (WSAW) - If you like to walk and bike, you can look forward to checking out a new trail in Elcho. The town is working on the first phase of three of their bicycle and pedestrians trail. The main goal of the trail is to provide a safe...
WSAW
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Comments / 0