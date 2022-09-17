Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons’ last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd. But the thing is — Evans isn’t even a quarterback. He was serving...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Hillcats fall in the Carolina League Finals to Charleston
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on. “On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie
COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen. A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”. It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures. Owner...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash causing delays along I-81N
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery Co. crash has closed the left lane and shoulder along I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 121.9, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County crash kills one
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
Comments / 0