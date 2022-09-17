ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Jalen Williams and Brooks Anzalone

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the Dragons win against Caldwell. He has 13 touchdowns through three games. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers victory against Huntington. He is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
KNOE TV8

West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery

Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
KNOE TV8

Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
MyArkLaMiss

Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer

“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham. Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17. Schools...
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8

More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections.
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
thegramblinite.com

9610 Hwy 80

Nice, conveniently located 1 bed home. - This is a beautiful 1 bed 1 bath single-family home located just off of Hwy 80 in Simsboro. This unit comes with a stove, fridge, and a washer and dryer. This unit will not last long! To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
KNOE TV8

LA State Police Troop F deadly crash investigations decline since Sept. 2021

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The number of deadly crash investigations by Louisiana State Police - Troop F in northeast Louisiana has dropped since Sept. 2021. State police say they’ve investigated 21 deadly crashes, with 25 fatalities as of Sept. 17, 2022. In Sept. 2021, Troop F said in the first nine months of that year, they investigated 42 crashes, resulting in 51 deaths.
KNOE TV8

Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Excessive speed prompts arrests

Two men were arrested last Wednesday morning on the Grambling State University campus for drug and gun violations. At about 10:00 a.m., Officer I. Boldes of the Grambling Police Department clocked a Nissan Sentra on Stadium Drive traveling 81 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle appeared...
KNOE TV8

Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
