KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Jalen Williams and Brooks Anzalone
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the Dragons win against Caldwell. He has 13 touchdowns through three games. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers victory against Huntington. He is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer
“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham. Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17. Schools...
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
ULM football player, Stacey Wilkins, accused of assaulting the mother of his child; arrested
On Sunday, a victim came to the ULM Police Department in reference to her being hit by the father of her child.
KEDM
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
thegramblinite.com
2 suspects attempt to burglarize hardware store; one suspect falls through the roof
An attempted burglary of a West Monroe business results in one of the suspects falling through the roof.
LA State Police Troop F deadly crash investigations decline since Sept. 2021
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The number of deadly crash investigations by Louisiana State Police - Troop F in northeast Louisiana has dropped since Sept. 2021. State police say they’ve investigated 21 deadly crashes, with 25 fatalities as of Sept. 17, 2022. In Sept. 2021, Troop F said in the first nine months of that year, they investigated 42 crashes, resulting in 51 deaths.
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Excessive speed prompts arrests
Two men were arrested last Wednesday morning on the Grambling State University campus for drug and gun violations. At about 10:00 a.m., Officer I. Boldes of the Grambling Police Department clocked a Nissan Sentra on Stadium Drive traveling 81 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle appeared...
“Y’all want to jump my daughter”: Monroe woman accused of pointing handgun during argument
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:16 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Halsell Street in reference to a disturbance
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
