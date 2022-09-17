Read full article on original website
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
Aaron’s Aces: Jalen Williams and Brooks Anzalone
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the Dragons win against Caldwell. He has 13 touchdowns through three games. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers victory against Huntington. He is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham. Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17. Schools...
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections.
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Union falls...
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor. Currently, they're only allowed to sell beer and certain drinks containing under 6% alcohol. LDCC ensuring people are voter ready for November elections.
BBB: Signs of medicare scam calls - clipped version
Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Union falls...
LA State Police Troop F deadly crash investigations decline since Sept. 2021
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The number of deadly crash investigations by Louisiana State Police - Troop F in northeast Louisiana has dropped since Sept. 2021. State police say they’ve investigated 21 deadly crashes, with 25 fatalities as of Sept. 17, 2022. In Sept. 2021, Troop F said in the first nine months of that year, they investigated 42 crashes, resulting in 51 deaths.
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
