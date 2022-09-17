Girls tennis: Luther Prep edges Lake Mills in battle for first place in Capitol

The L-Cats and Phoenix both entered a dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 15 unbeaten in league play.

Two evenly matched sides played multiple close matches, but in the end Luther Prep edged Lake Mills 4-3 in a Capitol Conference girls tennis dual at LMHS.

The L-Cats’ Claudia Curtis, who improved to 18-1 on the season, topped Katie Schmidt 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) also won for Lake Mills, topping Mae Stangl 6-1, 6-0. Luther Prep’s Emma Slayton (No. 2 flight) beat Erin Williams 6-1, 6-1 while the Phoenix’s Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (No. 3 flight) rallied past Ava Schmidt 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-4.

Luther Prep (9-2, 4-0 Capitol) won the No. 1 doubles match, where Katie Schoeneck and Elise Schmidt beat Nev Ninneman and Remy Klawitter 6-4, 7-5, and the No. 2 doubles match, which saw Olivia Metzger and Rebekah Schroeder defeat Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper 6-3, 6-2. The L-Cats’ Sophia Guerrero and Kristina Thomas knocked off Aquila Palacios and Lina Schroeder 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 at the No. 3 spot.

“The girls all played very well,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “We knew Luther Prep was going to be tough, but all our players came in very focused and executed well. I’m very proud how we played. Sophia Guerrero and Kristina Thomas at No. 3 doubles played their best match of the season.”

Lake Mills is now 13-6 overall and 3-1 in league matches.