Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion volleyball
Clarkston defeated Lake Orion in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) in the OAA Red match played on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball
BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
The Oakland Press
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
The Oakland Press
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Oakland Press
Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown
A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
The Oakland Press
5 Michigan cider mills, orchards not to miss this season
Once September rolls around and cider mills are hard at work, Michigan really shines with her crisp autumn days, colorful foliage and of course, apples. What’s a fall day in Michigan without biting into that picked-right-from-the-tree apple, having a soft, warm donut that leaves your fingertips slightly cinnamon sugar coated and washing it down with tart apple cider produced at a local cider mill and apple orchard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nothing found after reports of armed student, gunshot lead to lockdown and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
A scare at an Oakland County high school prompted a lockdown, evacuation and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300K on Bingo scratch off
An Oakland County man couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. The lucky 88-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. “I purchased...
The Oakland Press
Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say
A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
The Oakland Press
MET announces scholarship winners
Several Oakland County parents will be getting a head start on college tuition for their children with the help of the Michigan Education Trust. The MET announced a partial list of 37 out of 100 winners of their tuition scholarships, totaling $1.5 million dollars. Winners were randomly selected from a...
Comments / 0