Waterford Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball

BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
The Oakland Press

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
CBS Detroit

An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
The Oakland Press

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Oakland Press

Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown

A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
The Oakland Press

5 Michigan cider mills, orchards not to miss this season

Once September rolls around and cider mills are hard at work, Michigan really shines with her crisp autumn days, colorful foliage and of course, apples. What’s a fall day in Michigan without biting into that picked-right-from-the-tree apple, having a soft, warm donut that leaves your fingertips slightly cinnamon sugar coated and washing it down with tart apple cider produced at a local cider mill and apple orchard.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
The Oakland Press

Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say

A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
The Oakland Press

MET announces scholarship winners

Several Oakland County parents will be getting a head start on college tuition for their children with the help of the Michigan Education Trust. The MET announced a partial list of 37 out of 100 winners of their tuition scholarships, totaling $1.5 million dollars. Winners were randomly selected from a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

