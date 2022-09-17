ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Hilltop

Bison Show Their Spirit and Support for Football Team at HBCU NY Classic Game

Having secured their seats on one of three buses, 160 Howard University students embarked from Cramton auditorium to the MetLife Stadium to attend the HBCU NY Classic Game on Saturday, Sep. 17. Students arrived on campus at 6 a.m. dressed head-to-toe in red and blue Howard gear ready to enjoy the football tailgate and watch the Bison take on the Morehouse College Tigers.
Football
Sports
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap

Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills

Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap

Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

