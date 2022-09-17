Read full article on original website
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
Hilltop
Bison Show Their Spirit and Support for Football Team at HBCU NY Classic Game
Having secured their seats on one of three buses, 160 Howard University students embarked from Cramton auditorium to the MetLife Stadium to attend the HBCU NY Classic Game on Saturday, Sep. 17. Students arrived on campus at 6 a.m. dressed head-to-toe in red and blue Howard gear ready to enjoy the football tailgate and watch the Bison take on the Morehouse College Tigers.
Toms River North over Southern - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli recorded a hat trick and Katie Marra hit a career milestone to lead Toms River North to a 5-3 win over Southern in Toms River. Marra, a senior goalie, made 13 saves, including the 200th of her career.
Why Yankees fan gave Aaron Judge his 60th home run ball back for almost nothing
NEW YORK — Michael Kessler snatched the baseball that represented Aaron Judge’s historic 60th home run, hugged it like it was a winning Powerball ticket and … just gave it back to Judge. Because, Kessler said, it was the right thing to do.
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Thursday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap
Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
Streaking Mets win 6th straight to maintain slim lead over Braves in NL East
You cannot stop the New York Mets. You can only hope to contain them. One night after clinching their first playoff appearance in six years, the Mets remained on track for their first division title since 2015 by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-5, at American Family Field. BUY METS TICKETS:...
Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills
Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap
Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
‘Hard to be a hobo or a hitchhiker in (Jersey City)...’: Lost Dog Street Band at White Eagle Hall, Sept. 29
Birthed in Tennessee by songwriter Benjamin Tod and fiddler Ashley Mae at 17, Lost Dog Street Band has come a long way from their lives of busking, hitchhiking and train-hopping. Now married, Tod and Mae are joined by Jeff Loops as Last Dog Street Band comes to White Eagle Hall...
