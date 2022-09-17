The Eagles defense had to hear questions all week about why they had issues trying to control the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 win, giving up 35 points in the process. Those questions seemed to light a spark under the defensive players, and it helped lead the team to Monday’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni saw a difference in his defense, stating that their improved play was one of the main reasons they were able to win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO