Camden, NJ

NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) ties Cedar Creek - Field hockey recap

St. Joseph scored two goals in the second half to overcome an early deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie with Cedar Creek in Hammonton. Kaelyn Winstel and Riley DeMarco found the cage in the first half for Cedar Creek, which became the first team to score against St. Joseph this season.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap

Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
BRICK, NJ
Camden, NJ
Football
NJ.com

Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Former Pro Bowl QB: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate

Jalen Hurts is looking good. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is trying to help his team win the NFC East, and at 2-0, they’re headed in the right direction. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robert Griffin III thinks that Hurts is MVP quality. Here’s what he said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles Week 2 PFF grades: Jalen Hurts is ‘elite’; Darius Slay, James Bradberry excel | 5 takeaways

The Eagles defense had to hear questions all week about why they had issues trying to control the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 win, giving up 35 points in the process. Those questions seemed to light a spark under the defensive players, and it helped lead the team to Monday’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni saw a difference in his defense, stating that their improved play was one of the main reasons they were able to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close

A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

