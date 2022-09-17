Read full article on original website
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills
Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Westwood defeats Pacack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Roy’s second-half score proved to be enough as Westwood defeated Pascack Hills 1-0 in Washington Township. PJ Schmidt recorded five saves for Westwood (4-1) while Alan Contrerras had an assist. Cade Fabio made five saves for Pascack Hills (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap
Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
Matawan and St. John Vianney finish in tie - Girls soccer recap
Milani Thompson scored a second half goal for St. John Vianney as it tied Matawan 1-1 in Holmdel. St. John Vianney (3-1-1) outshot Matawan 20-4 in the contest but could only get one shot to find the back of the net. Alexa Scarpinato finished with 12 saves for Matawan (2-2-1).
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Toms River North over Southern - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli recorded a hat trick and Katie Marra hit a career milestone to lead Toms River North to a 5-3 win over Southern in Toms River. Marra, a senior goalie, made 13 saves, including the 200th of her career.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap
Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit
UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes. Paramus Police Officer Sean Casey began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
