The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion volleyball
Clarkston defeated Lake Orion in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) in the OAA Red match played on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
The Oakland Press
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
The Oakland Press
Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown
A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
The Oakland Press
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Sporting News
Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal
Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Powers Catholic High School names new president
FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
The Oakland Press
Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say
A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
The Oakland Press
Southfield girl, 15, reported missing
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl, reported missing on Sept. 19. Noelle Carroll left for school at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, police said, and her whereabouts after that aren’t known. It’s believed she’s voluntarily missing, police said.
The Oakland Press
Family fun offered at Farmington Hills open house
The city of Farmington Hills is hosting an open house that will feature family fun and a free hot dog lunch. It will be held from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the City Hall campus, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. It will feature:. FIRE DEPARTMENT. Climb on fire trucks, practice...
