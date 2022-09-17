ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
MEMPHIS, MI
The Oakland Press

Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown

A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Sporting News

Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
TEMPE, AZ
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say

A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield girl, 15, reported missing

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl, reported missing on Sept. 19. Noelle Carroll left for school at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, police said, and her whereabouts after that aren’t known. It’s believed she’s voluntarily missing, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Family fun offered at Farmington Hills open house

The city of Farmington Hills is hosting an open house that will feature family fun and a free hot dog lunch. It will be held from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the City Hall campus, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. It will feature:. FIRE DEPARTMENT. Climb on fire trucks, practice...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

