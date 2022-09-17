ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP

Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Pezzeca’s goal stands up as Strath Haven scrambles past Haverford

HAVERFORD — The plan from Strath Haven Tuesday night was, by high school soccer standards, fairly sophisticated. Knowing that Haverford held the edge in midfield playmaking, particularly on home turf, the Panthers went to A.G. Cornog Field to play a high press. The high offside line carried risks, requiring consistent pressure to players in possession trying to pick out passes, and a steep price to pay if they got it wrong.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams

EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga

Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
CONESTOGA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT

Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chestercounty.com

Former Kennett School Board member questions new logo

A former Kennett Consolidated School District board member has expressed concern about what appears to be a new school logo. Nick Perigo, a graduate from the class of 1977 who also serves as a volunteer football coach for the team, said he was seeking “clarification and information” at the Sept. 12 board meeting about a “K” surrounded by a circle that he’s seen “out and about” in Kennett Square.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chestercounty.com

ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

