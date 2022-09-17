Read full article on original website
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
Pezzeca’s goal stands up as Strath Haven scrambles past Haverford
HAVERFORD — The plan from Strath Haven Tuesday night was, by high school soccer standards, fairly sophisticated. Knowing that Haverford held the edge in midfield playmaking, particularly on home turf, the Panthers went to A.G. Cornog Field to play a high press. The high offside line carried risks, requiring consistent pressure to players in possession trying to pick out passes, and a steep price to pay if they got it wrong.
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT
Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Northeast Philly school wins national Blue Ribbon honors
One Philadelphia school — The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School — is among the ten Pennsylvania schools being recognized with national Blue Ribbon honors.
Former Kennett School Board member questions new logo
A former Kennett Consolidated School District board member has expressed concern about what appears to be a new school logo. Nick Perigo, a graduate from the class of 1977 who also serves as a volunteer football coach for the team, said he was seeking “clarification and information” at the Sept. 12 board meeting about a “K” surrounded by a circle that he’s seen “out and about” in Kennett Square.
The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg
Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidates for Philly Mayor and more.
Movie Filming In Philadelphia
A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
These Bucks County Schools Were Named As Some of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Recipients
Two Bucks County schools recently made the list of select learning establishments that are recognized for their academic prowess. Council Rock High School South and New Hope-Solebury Middle School in New Hope are two of the ten Pennsylvania schools that made the list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Nightmare returns: Scary Halloween bar is back in Philadelphia
One of the best-themed bars in Philadelphia is back in business just in time for the Halloween season. I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time. The pop-up bar is called Nightmare Before Tinsel...
